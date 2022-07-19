Google Pixel 6A India price tipped ahead of launch

Google has already confirmed that it will be launching the Pixel 6A in India soon, however, its been more than two months since the announcement and the region-wise price list of the device wherein India wasn’t included. New reports have started to emerge which not only suggest the launch timeline of Pixel 6A in India but also its expected price.

The smartphone is speculated to be available for purchase by the end of this month on Flipkart. The Pixel 6A made its debut at Google I/O 2022 in May. A new tweet suggests that the MRP of the Google Pixel 6A could be Rs 43,999 to which tipster Abhishek Yadav replies that the device should retail for around Rs 37,999 in India.

For comparison, in the US, the phone is priced at $449 (approx Rs 35,100) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This means that the device should be priced slightly higher than what the company is offering in the US. Further, the brand also seems to be gearing up to launch the Pixel Buds Pro in India which could mean that the Pixel 6A may also launch alongside.

Google Pixel 6A Specifications

Google Pixel 6A sports a compact 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 Aspect Ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. This fingerprint sensor has been tipped to be faster than what we get with Pixel 6 series. It is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor processor. In addition, it is paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, it has a dual rear camera setup including a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The Pixel 6a features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies.

The Pixel 6A offers a 4,410mAh battery with fast charging support. It runs on Android 12 out of the box. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. The device also has the Titan M2 chip and security core for hardware-based enhanced security of the smartphone.