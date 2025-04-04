Google Pixel 10 Series Camera Specs Leaked: Details to Know

Google Pixel 10 series camera specs have been leaked in detail, suggesting the Pixel 10 will get both an upgrade and downgrade in the optics segment. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will both have setups that remain largely unchanged from their predecessors.

According to an Android Authority report, the Pixel 10 will use a triple rear camera system which is an upgrade over past year’s base model Pixels. The third sensor will be an 11MP Samsung 3J1 telephoto sensor which is a first for a vanilla model Pixel. However, the other two sensors, namely the primary and ultra-wide angle ones, have been downgraded over the Pixel 9’s camera sensors.

The primary sensor has been replaced by a Samsung GN8, a considerably smaller model than the previously used GNV. Similarly, the ultra-wide anle lens has been downgraded to a Sony IMX712 from the previous IMX858. Both of these Sensors are the same ones used in the the brand’s latest Pixel 9a. The downgraded hardware could result in inferior photos over the Pixel 9 but we’ll have to see whether Google is able to correct it with software. On the front, the Pixel 10 will have an 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor.

As for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, the two will use the same camera sensors as last year’s Pixel 9 Pro models. This mean’s they’ll also use a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Samsung GNV primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX858 ultra-wide angle sensor, and another 48MP IMX858 sensor for the telephoto lens. At the front, the devices will get another Sony IMX858 48MP sensor for selfies.

Finally, for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, there’s a minor swap from the primary Sony IMX787 (used in the Pixel 8a) to the Samsung GN8 (used in the Pixel 9a). Rest of the setup remains the same as 9 Pro Fold, including a pair of Samsung 3J1 sensors for ultra-wide angle and telephoto capabilities. The device will use a Samsung 3K1 sensor both on the inner and outer displays for selfies.

While the camera setups on the Pro models and the 10 Pro Fold are a safe play, the Pixel 10 sees an upgrade and a downgrade at the same time. The downgrade may have been a trade-off to accommodate the addition of a third sensor, but we hope it doesn’t significantly impact the image quality of the base Pixel 10.