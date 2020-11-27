Google Pay will not charge fee for using debit card in India

Google has confirmed that the transaction fee on debit card transactions is not applicable in India and is only for the US.

Google Pay had recently announced that it will start charging a transaction fee of 1.5% or $.31 (whichever is higher) on transfers made with a debit card but now a company spokesperson has confirmed that it is not applicable in India.

"These charges and fees are specific to the US and do not apply to the Google Pay or Google Pay for Business apps in India," a Google spokesperson said.

Google announced the news along with the development that it will be discontinuing the Google Pay web app starting early 2021. The company also revamped its Google Pay app in the US adding a bunch of features including a mew design, bill-splitting feature, coupon suggestions and more.

With the revamped Google Pay app, Google introduced a new option to pay friends and family members that is based on your contact list. Now one can also search for local retailers who accept Google Pay or in some cases, even order a meal directly from the app.

Google now also helps you save money by automatically suggesting coupon codes for brands like Burger King, Etsy, REI Co-op, Sweetgreen, Target, Warby Parker and more. If one chooses to connect their bank account or cards to Google Pay, the app will provide periodic spending summaries and show their trends and insights over time, giving a clearer view of finances.

Google Pay now sends you an alert when you are paying a potential stranger. According to Google, now when you sign up for Google Pay, you choose whether you’d like to use your transaction history to personalize your experience within the app. This helps you pay more securely and keep the transactions safe.