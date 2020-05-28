Advertisement

Google Pay Nearby Stores feature is now available in 35 cities in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2020 3:44 pm

Latest News

The company has announced that the Nearby Stores feature is available in 35 Indian cities.
Google has revealed that its Nearby Stores feature is now available in different parts of the country. The company has announced that the Nearby Stores feature is available in 35 Indian cities. 

 

The list includes Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Chennai, Surat, Ahmedabad, Patna, Noida, Greater Noida, Varanasi, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Prayag Raj, Kanpur, Indore, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad and more. 

 

The feature basically allows users to discover the stores that are open nearby and if they are accepting payment using Google Pay. The company has also revealed that merchants can choose to display information about their businesses like social distancing measures are there, essential goods are available or not and the timing of the stores among others. 

 

The company has also revealed that users can buy gas cylinders via Google Pay as well. The company has partnered with HP Gas, Bharat Petroleum and Indane to help customers in purchasing the gas cylinders in the country. 

 

Previously, the company added a new feature that will help users recharge their FASTag accounts with the tap of a button. The latest update will provide Google Pay users an easy way to recharge their FASTag accounts and skip long queues at toll plazas. Users will simply need to link their FASTag accounts to the Google Pay app to conveniently recharge and track their payments.

 

To recharge your FASTag, simply open your Google Pay app, look for the FASTag category under Bill Payments and select the bank that has issued your FASTag. On the next screen, enter your vehicle number and proceed to pay with your bank account. Users can also check their FASTag account balance for FASTags issued by supported banks with the tap of a button.

 

