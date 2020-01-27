Google Pay adds UPI recharge option for FASTag users

Users will now get the option to add balance to their FASTag accounts directly from the app.

Advertisement

Google Pay has today announced that it has added a new feature that will help users recharge their FASTag accounts with the tap of a button.



The latest update will provide Google Pay users an easy way to recharge their FASTag accounts and skip long queues at toll plazas. Users will simply need to link their FASTag accounts to the Google Pay app to conveniently recharge and track their payments.



To recharge your FASTag, simply open your Google Pay app, look for the FASTag category under Bill Payments and select the bank that has issued your FASTag. On the next screen, enter your vehicle number and proceed to pay with your bank account. Users can also check their FASTag account balance for FASTags issued by supported banks with the tap of a button.



FASTag is a simple to use, reloadable tag which enables automatic deduction of toll charges on highways and lets FASTag enabled vehicles to pass through the toll checks without needing to stop for cash transactions.