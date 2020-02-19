Google partners with MobiKwik to introduce Mobile Recharge Search in India

You can now search for, compare, and recharge prepaid mobiles plans from MobiKwik easily from Google Search.

Advertisement

Google recently introduced a new prepaid Mobile Recharge Search experience for India, with MobiKwik as one of the local partners. With this association, MobiKwik ensures a simpler and faster online recharge process for India users.



You can now search for, compare, and recharge prepaid mobiles plans from MobiKwik easily from Google Search. Simply search for “prepaid mobile recharge” on Google Search, and you will see options for recharging your mobile number.



Once you have filled in your mobile number and cellular provider, you will see available prepaid mobile plans, including offers from MobiKwik and other payment services. Recharging your Mobile in Google Search is available for signed-in users on mobile, desktop and the Google Search app.



India is a 97 percent prepaid mobile market — a billion Indians like to pay as they go — buying talk-time minutes or data packs at least twice a month. So Indians were, in any case, searching for queries such as best prepaid recharge, and now the Mobile Recharge Search experience enables users to do so in a more structured manner, redirecting them to MobiKwik for the best recharge plans. Collaborating with Google gives MobiKwik added momentum, providing Indian users further ease in this daily life payment use case.



Mobile Recharge is the first use case we had launched on MobiKwik Wallet in 2009, when we started. Simplifying the recharge use case is in line with our mission – “to build affordable and accessible financial services for a Billion Indians”, said Upasana Taku, Co-Founder, MobiKwik.