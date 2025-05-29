Google Online Store in India Now Live for Direct Pixel Purchases From Google

Google has officially launched its Google online store in India, marking a major step in bringing its hardware directly to Indian consumers. For the first time, customers can purchase Pixel devices and accessories straight from Google, enjoying a hassle-free shopping experience along with exclusive offers, product support, and the latest releases—all in one place.

”With the official Google Store now live in India, buying directly from Google gets you the peace of mind that comes with an authentic product, along with flexible payment options and reliable service,” said Google. “It’s also the best way to take advantage of launch offers and exclusive discounts available only on the Google Store,” Google adds.

The Google online store in India will offer Google Store discounts, Google Store Credit, and Instant Cashback with your Pixel purchase for a limited-time. You can also exchange your old device and receive an Exchange Bonus to reduce the cost of your new Pixel. As part of the launch offer, you’ll also get an extra bonus added to your device’s exchange value.

In addition, you can take advantage of no-cost EMI options and Instant Cashback when you pay with your HDFC Credit Card. Until June 30, Google is offering a Store discount of Rs 5,000, a Rs 7,000 instant discount, along with Ra 6,000 exchange bonus on top of the Rs 5,000 store credit also, for the Pixel 9. As for the Pixel 9a, you only get an instant cashback of Rs 3,000.

Google Online Store in India also offers a Google Store Exchange Program that “gives you great year-round value when exchanging your current device, whether it’s a Pixel or another brand like Apple, Samsung or OnePlus.” Google says it has partnered with Cashify to make the process “easy and reliable.”

During select promotional periods, like the launch offer from the company, you could also get an Exchange Bonus, which is an additional rebate added to your standard exchange value.

Google is also offering Pixel EMI plans through its No Cost EMI program. This allows eligible credit cardholders from participating banks/financial institutions to pay for their purchase in easy, equal monthly installments at 0% interest to you. You have the option of up to 24 months no-cost EMI for Pixel phones – and up to 12 months for Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Watch 3. Google Store also supports the UPI payment option.

Every device is 100% authentic and backed by Google Store. Furthermore, the company promises that if you find a better price at a selected retail partner or on Google Store within the return period, you may be eligible for a partial refund from Pixel Price Promise to match the lower price.

Finally, You also get access to 24/7 support from Pixel-trained experts, plus coverage through official warranty and authorised repair centres across India, with same-day service available in selected locations.