Google Messages end-to-end encryption rolling out in beta: Reports

Google announced worldwide end-to-end encryption for Google Messages last month, and it looks like the feature has started rolling out in beta.

Some reports have started coming in that the feature has started to rollout in the beta version of Google Messages.

The feature still hasn't rolled out to all the beta users but some have confirmed on Twitter and Reddit that they have gotten the feature for some conversations since a week.

To verify if you have got the end-to-end encryption feature, you will have to send a message to someone who is also using Google Messages and has the Chat Features switched ON. If the feature has arrived for you, you should see a 'Lock' icon beneath the text you have sent, which means that the conversation is encrypted.

If you are unfamiliar with RCS, Messages based on the open Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard features upgraded SMS text messaging so you can send and receive better quality photos and videos, chat over Wi-Fi or data, know when your message is read, share reactions, and enjoy more dynamic and engaging group chats.

With Google enabling RCS worldwide within their Messaging app, people will be able to skip the carrier-based messaging.

If you want to try out the new end-to-end encryption, you might want to subscribe to the beta version of Google Messages on the Play Store.