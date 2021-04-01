Advertisement

Google Meet free unlimited video calling extended till June

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 01, 2021 10:34 am

Google has announced the extension of free unlimited video calling till June for all gmail accounts.
Google Meet is now extending the availability of free unlimited video calls on Google Meet till June of 2021. The previous extension was announced back in September of 2020 and was to end yesterday, 31st of March. This extension is applicable on all Gmail accounts with no exceptions.

 

The announcement for the same was made by the official Google Workspace account on Twitter that said it will be making the unlimited video calling functionality available for everyone for free for two more months. The previous extension was announced back in late September. 

 

 

To recall, in the beginning of the last month, Google made premium Google Meet features for free to all G Suite customers. Those included virtual meetings for up to 250 members, internal live streaming, and the ability to save call recordings to Google Drive.

 

This was done to support people all over the world towards attending remote classes and for those work-from-home issues. With this new extension, you will not have to pay anything for an extended duration of the call.

 

Back in February, Google announced the next era of G Suite for Education — Google Workspace for Education – which offers educators and teachers even more choice and control. Google Workspace for Education includes all the products one already uses, like Classroom, Meet, Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and many more. Google’s free edition G Suite for Education will be renamed to Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals.

 

It introduced new features to Google Classroom including an Offline mode where the company made the Classroom Android app work offline, or with intermittent connections. Students would be able to start their work offline, review their assignments, open Drive attachments, and write assignments in Google Docs — all without an internet connection.

