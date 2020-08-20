Advertisement

Google Maps: Top New Features

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : August 20, 2020 9:48 am

Improved Maps terrain recognition by its new colour mapping algorithm will be rolling out at the end of this week.
Google Maps is one of the most popular maps services in the world allowing users to travel a farther or shorter distance in the shortest time, by discovering new places on the way.

 

 

A few days ago, Google announced a Maps redesign which will make the user experience better. Some of the most important features are the new colour mapping algorithm and more detailed Street Maps in select cities. Here's a look at the improvements that Google's bringing to Maps.


The most important change in the upcoming update is, Maps can now distinguish natural features in the environment very well. When we say "Natural Features" we mean ice caps, beaches, forests or Deserts. Google also added that this new version of Maps will be available in 220 countries.


Google has also mentioned that Street Maps are also getting improvements in select cities.

 

Google says that its new colour mapping algorithm makes it easier to distinguish between different terrains and types of lands such as dense forests and snowy peaks or green fields and sandy beaches.

Along with this, Google's new Street Maps will now be more detailed in a few cities. Sidewalks, Pedestrian islands, Roads, and Crosswalks. The new design can show the width and shape of roads, accurately.

 

Meanwhile, Google isn't the only company trying to up their "Maps game." Last month, Apple brought in a host of massive changes to its less popular Maps app like improved details in towns and cities.

 

Google said these features will be rolling out at the end of this week. The improved Street Maps, however, will be releasing in coming months and Google's planning to add more cities over time.

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

