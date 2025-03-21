Google Introduces Smarter Search in Gmail App for Android and iOS

Google is introducing Smarter Search in Gmail App for Android and iOS that is powered by AI to show you the most relevant results, faster. The feature makes use of the “recency, most-clicked emails and frequent contacts” to find the most relevant results for the user’s search.

Gmail’s search results now go beyond simply listing emails in chronological order based on keywords. The updated system considers factors like recency, most-clicked emails, and frequent contacts. Smarter Search in Gmail app increases the chances of finding the emails you need at the top of your search results, saving time and making important information easier to access, said Google in a blog post.

“Most relevant” search results are rolling out globally for users with personal Google accounts, and can be accessed on the web and in the official Gmail app for Android and iOS. Once available in your account, you can toggle between “most relevant” and “most recent” results. Google will expand the feature to business users in the future.

In related news to Google, the company is recently announced Audio Overviews and Canvas features in Gemini. Canvas is a new interactive space within Gemini designed to make creating, refining and sharing your work easy. Making its way from NotebookLM to Gemini, Audio Overviews transforms your documents, slides and even Deep Research reports into “engaging, podcast-style audio discussions.”

Google is already rolling out both these features to the Gemini Android app with a redesign as well. The ‘plus’ menu now arranges Camera, Gallery, Files, and Drive (not available on iOS) side by side instead of displaying them in a list. As for Audio Overviews, on mobile, when uploading a document or slideshow, a new “Generate Audio Overview” suggestion chip will appear alongside “Talk Live about this.” Additionally, you can access the overflow menu in Deep Research reports to generate a podcast.

