Advertisement

Google introduces Office Editing

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 11, 2020 4:23 pm

Latest News

Google has introduced 'Office Editing' with which one can easily edit office documents without first saving it to Drive.
Advertisement

Google is easing up the process of opening Microsoft Office documents in Google Workspace apps. As Google explains, it is now adding the ability to open and also edit Office documents directly in Docs, Sheets or Slides when they are received through Gmail. 

 

Earlier, when Office documents were received by a person through Gmail, they had to be saved on Google Drive first but now the documents can directly be opened in respective Google Workspace apps. 

 

Office Editing

Advertisement

 

Once the file is opened, you’ll have new options to respond to the email thread from the File menu in Docs, Sheets, or Slides. As per Google, 'This provides a fast and convenient way to view, edit, and collaborate on emailed Office files directly in Docs, Sheets, and Slides'.

 

Google also notes that this feature will be ON by default. The gradual rollout for the feature has already started from 10th of December. 

 

It will be Available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers 

 

The feature won't be available to Google Workspace Essentials and Enterprise Essentials customers  

Google Drive is adding new features for improved search functionality

Google and Amazon fined

What is PM-Wani: Journey of Free WiFi in India

Google Messages end-to-end encryption rolling out in beta: Reports

Google to let people share apps through 'Nearby Share' soon

Google Maps enabling businesses to directly message their customers within the Maps application

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google Drive is adding new features for improved search functionality

YouTube adds HDR support for live streams

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies