Advertisement

Google introduces a dedicated webpage with regional language support for COVID-19 online scams

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2020 8:51 pm

Latest News

The company has now revealed that the webpage is available in different Indic languages as well.
Advertisement

Google has recently introduced a dedicated webpage to aware people about the COVID-19 online scams. The company has now revealed that the webpage is available in different Indic languages as well. 

 

The company says that the webpage, which is a part of Google Safety website, is now available in Bangla, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The webpage is already available in English and Hindi languages. The webpage basically provides all the details about online scams and tips to prevent oneself from such scams. 

 

The website reveals the common types of COVID-19 online scams. These include stealing personal data through which scammers tricks users to give their bank account details or even PIN number in the name of an insurance policy or fake contact tracing. Furthermore, scammers use fake offers of good and services or even impersonate people from government organisations like the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Council of Medical Search offering COVID-19 information. 

 

Advertisement

Scams also include with fraudulent medical offers and fake requests for charitable donations. Google also lists out some tips to protect oneself from these online scams

 

Know how scammers may reach you: Google says that scammers use different options like emails, SMS, automated calls and malicious websites to reach the user, which are disguised as COVID-19. 

 

Check trusted sources directly: The company says that scammers often pose as authoritative sources like MoHFW. So, it is always important to directly visit the official website to get the latest information about COVID-19. 

 

Don’t give personal or financial information: It is important to understand this thing that no bank ask for personal card details or CCV and more through the phone. Scammers will often ask you to share more information than necessary, such as login information, bank details and addresses with them. They may also request payment via bank transfer or virtual currency.

 

Always donate directly to non-profit organizations: Some scams trick users by imposing as NGO and asking for donations for COVID-19. One should donate directly through their websites rather than clicking a link sent to you. 

 

Double check links and email addresses: one should also always check for the links and email addresses before opening. If it says something like "click here," hover over the link or long-press the text to check the URL for mistakes. Misspelt words or random letters and numbers in the URL or email address may also indicate a scam.

 

Always use two-factor authentication: It is important to setup two-factor authentication to minise the risk of getting robbed digitally. The two-factor authentication provides another layer of security by requiring two steps to gain access to your account.

 

Google Meet starts rolling out Gmail integration, should Zoom worry?

Apple and Google ban use of location services for their contact tracing feature

Huawei to replace Google Maps with MapMyIndia for navigation on mobile

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google Google online scams COVID-19 COVID-19 online scams Google

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Twitter testing new feature to limit sharing of violent content

Delhi and Mumbai tops in internet usage: IAMAI

Apple schedules WWDC conference for June 22, will be virtual and free for the first time

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies