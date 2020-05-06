Google introduces a dedicated webpage with regional language support for COVID-19 online scams

The company has now revealed that the webpage is available in different Indic languages as well.

The company says that the webpage, which is a part of Google Safety website, is now available in Bangla, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The webpage is already available in English and Hindi languages. The webpage basically provides all the details about online scams and tips to prevent oneself from such scams.

The website reveals the common types of COVID-19 online scams. These include stealing personal data through which scammers tricks users to give their bank account details or even PIN number in the name of an insurance policy or fake contact tracing. Furthermore, scammers use fake offers of good and services or even impersonate people from government organisations like the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Council of Medical Search offering COVID-19 information.

Scams also include with fraudulent medical offers and fake requests for charitable donations. Google also lists out some tips to protect oneself from these online scams

Know how scammers may reach you: Google says that scammers use different options like emails, SMS, automated calls and malicious websites to reach the user, which are disguised as COVID-19.

Check trusted sources directly: The company says that scammers often pose as authoritative sources like MoHFW. So, it is always important to directly visit the official website to get the latest information about COVID-19.

Don’t give personal or financial information: It is important to understand this thing that no bank ask for personal card details or CCV and more through the phone. Scammers will often ask you to share more information than necessary, such as login information, bank details and addresses with them. They may also request payment via bank transfer or virtual currency.

Always donate directly to non-profit organizations: Some scams trick users by imposing as NGO and asking for donations for COVID-19. One should donate directly through their websites rather than clicking a link sent to you.

Double check links and email addresses: one should also always check for the links and email addresses before opening. If it says something like "click here," hover over the link or long-press the text to check the URL for mistakes. Misspelt words or random letters and numbers in the URL or email address may also indicate a scam.

Always use two-factor authentication: It is important to setup two-factor authentication to minise the risk of getting robbed digitally. The two-factor authentication provides another layer of security by requiring two steps to gain access to your account.