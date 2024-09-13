Google Gemini Live is Rolling Out to Free Users on Android

Google Gemini Live, where you can talk to the AI assistant with your voice, was available to Gemini Advanced subscribers about a month ago. Now, Gemini Live is rolling out to free users on Android, meaning it will be accessible at no extra cost and no longer requires a Gemini Advanced subscription.

The announcement came via the Google Gemini app account on X: “We’re starting to roll out Gemini Live in English to more people using the Android app, free of charge. Go Live to talk things out with Gemini, explore a new topic, or brainstorm ideas. Keep an eye out for Gemini Live in the Gemini app.”

It’s only available to users who are using the English language on their devices. We can’t see the Gemini Live option in our Gemini app on Pixel 9 and Galaxy S23 Ultra, suggesting it is a phased rollout and might days or weeks to reach all the users.

You can keep checking for Gemini Live when you trigger Gemini based on which navigation method you are using on your handset. The new Gemini Live icon is a waveform badged with a sparkle that appears in the bottom-right corner of the Gemini pop-up and fullscreen App when you trigger the assistant. Once you go Live with Gemini, an introductory prompt explains how you can “Hold” or “End” the conversation through the two large buttons at the bottom or say “Stop.”

Gemini Extensions aren’t available in Live yet, but their support is coming later, allowing you to control your phone and access other Google apps (Gmail, YouTube, etc.) via the user’s voice. If you lock your screen while using Gemini Live, you get a “Live with Gemini” notification that tells you the “mic is on” with an “End Live mode” button within the notification.