Google Gemini is Coming to Android Auto: Report

Google seems to be in the process of making its in-car Android-based experience smarter, where it could soon introduce Gemini support in Android Auto. While Gemini has been integrated across a majority of Google’s services, Android Auto is one of the only major services left to get the AI treatment.

The report comes from Android Authority, where the publication performed an APK teardown on Android Auto v12.8.143544, where it was able to spot several clues “that indicate it could be next in line for Gemini support.” One is the new addition of the sparkle icon, now widely associated with AI. Google uses this icon for Gemini, so its appearance in the Android Auto App suggests that some Gemini functionality might be integrated into the app.

Further, the icon file’s name contains the word “kitt,” which according to the publication is likely the name of the Gemini integration within Android Auto. Further, it was able to discover other strings related to “kitt,” pointing towards Gemini integration.

Next, the strings contain the word “live”, along with the “Start conversation” text, which aligns well with expectations for Gemini Live. Supporting this, it also found a “GeminiLiveAssistantAction” function within the Android Auto app. Finally, the GeminiLiveAssistantAction function was also found in another area of the app code, indicating that it was intentionally added, suggesting the Gemini Live mentions aren’t coincidences.

There’s no official word on when Gemini might arrive in Android Auto, or what set of features it would bring, but going by the evidences spotted, Gemini Live could be one of them. Gemini Live is available only to Gemini Advanced users, which means it could be a paid feature in Android Auto as well. Whatever the case may be, if you are an Android Auto user, your in-car experience is just about to get way more smarter.