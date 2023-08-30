Google Files app to go local in India: DigiLocker integration imminent

The Google Files app serves as the default file manager on a bunch of smartphones, such as those from Lava, Nothing, Motorola, Nokia and more. While a file manager’s purpose is to show all your files on your smartphone in one location, Google is trying to further build on that and show your government documents through DigiLocker integration in the Google Files app here in India.

For those unaware, DigiLocker is an app born from a government initiative to let citizens store their respective government documents electronically. The leak from AssembleDebug on X suggests that DigiLocker integration into the Google Files app is now functional and should be released soon for the general public.

How will DigiLocker work with Google Files?

In a follow-up post, he also detailed how the whole process of connecting DigiLocker with Google Files should work. According to the post, users will first have to click on ‘connect to Digilocker’ when the prompt for doing so appears. Next, they’ll have to log in on the Digilocker website and grant access to the Google Files app. Then, you’ll have to wait until the app retrieves all your documents, including only Aadhar, PAN, COVID vaccination certificate and driving licence.

Samsung Pay rebranded to Samsung Wallet recently, also added a similar functionality through a major update released earlier this year in February. While that made more sense considering it is now rebranded to ‘Wallet’ and a wallet should have your digital IDs, it is interesting to see Google pull off a similar move with its Files app as a file manager is generally present to store the local files on a smartphone or any other device.

In related news to Google, the brand is also working on an integrated eSIM transfer feature for Android. Unlike Apple, Google’s method involves using QR codes, a method made public earlier this year.