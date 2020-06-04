Advertisement

Google faces legal backlash for tracking Chrome users in Incognito mode

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2020 4:14 pm

Latest News

The company has been accused of deceiving users about the privacy norms of the invisible mode.

Google could find itself in legal trouble with a fresh lawsuit alleging the company was tracking users who were using its web browser in Incognito mode. The filing suggests Google used tools like Analytics, Ad Manager on both smartphone and PC to track and monitor user activities even if they haven't clicked on any Google ads. The lawsuits say “millions” of Google Chrome users browsing through the Incognito mode since 1st June, 2016 are likely to have been affected.

 

The complainant believes Google has been deceiving the use case of Incognito Mode for all these years, telling everyone that all your web activities in the privacy mode will not be tracked. Because of these allegations, the plaintiff is seeking damages up to $5 billion for violation of privacy laws in California, according to Reuters.

 

“Google tracks and collects consumer browsing history and other web activity data no matter what safeguards consumers undertake to protect their data privacy,” the lawsuit reads.

 

Defending back on these allegations, Google spokesperson quoted in The New York Times said,"Incognito mode in Chrome gives you the choice to browse the internet without your activity being saved to your browser or device. As we clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab, websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity during your session.”

 

The privacy allegations against Google are serious, and if investigations find legitimate concerns with Google's monitoring business, chances are it might have to settle for the charges or face further legal scrutiny. The company has been pushed with multiple anti-trust probes in India over the past few months.

 

Few weeks back, it was accused of using Android's market superiority to push its payment products app to users, leaving its rival platform at a disadvantage. The company launched Google Pay app for Android and iOS users in 2018 and it competes with Paytm, PhonePe and slew of other mobile wallets in the country.

Google Chrome brings intuitive privacy and security controls

Google's payment app faces antitrust probe in India

Latest News from Google

Tags: Google Chrome Incognito Mode user privacy Google Pay CCI tech lawsuit

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung India employees raise Rs 1 Crore to contribute to PM CARES Fund

Security issue leaves DigiLocker data unsafe, now fixed

Zoom won't offer encrypted video calls to free users

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies