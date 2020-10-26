Advertisement

Google Assistant-powered smart speakers to support inbound calls

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 26, 2020 11:54 am

Latest News

Currently limited to only one carrier in Australia which is Telstra, the functionality to receive incoming calls on Google Assistant speakers is now rolling out.
Advertisement

Google Assistant speakers are now getting functionality to receive and accept incoming calls whereas earlier it could only make calls. The new feature currently seems to be limited to only one carrier named Telstra, and that too only in Australia as of now. Customers on the Telstra carrier have started to receive message explaining how the feature works, stating: 

 

Google Home mini

 

Advertisement

"Your Voice-activated Calling (VAC) service has a new feature available. Inbound calling is now available to Telstra mobile services at no additional charge to your mobile plan. Up to 10 Google Nest, smart speakers and smart displays in your home can now make and receive calls along with your mobile phone. The inbound caller’s name or number will be announced by your Google device, to answer you can just use touch or your voice, just say, ‘Hey Google, Answer Call’.

 

How to setup Google Home app for an incoming call?

 

To activate VAC Inbound calling download the latest version of the Google Home app to your phone in case you are in Australia. Setup in 3 steps:

 

(1) Open the app on your mobile and tap Settings -> Voice and Video Calls -> Mobile calls -> Telstra. Tap MANAGE

 

(2) Activate Inbound Calling button. Tap SAVE.

 

(3) Select the Google devices you would like to ring."

 

Read More: Google introduces 'Hum to Search' feature for iOS and Android

 

This information was received by 9to5 Google. When the call arrives, the speaker will first call out the name of the caller and then the ringtone starts ringing. The person can accept the call by saying 'Hey Google, Answer Call', or even a tap on the speaker would work. 

 

If you have a bunch of speakers lying around, it is noted that you can only select upto 10 speakers which can receive the call at the same time and you can pick your selections manually so that not all the speakers start ringing at the same time. 

Google announces Guest Mode for Google Assistant and new Security Features

Does Google Pixel 4A pose a threat to OnePlus Nord?

Google introduces 'Hum to Search' feature for iOS and Android

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

FAU-G game teaser revealed: Replicates the Galwan Valley incident in first glimpse

Google removes three apps from Play Store over data collection violations: Here’s the details

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?
Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?

Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?
Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers

Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers
Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages

Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages
How to Use JioPages Browser?

How to Use JioPages Browser?
lava Pulse review

lava Pulse review

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies