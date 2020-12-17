Advertisement

Google announces a range of features to help break down language barriers in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2020 2:09 pm

Latest News

Google has announced a bunch of features to help finish off the language barriers in India.
Advertisement

Google today announced a range of features that will help deliver an even richer language experience to millions across India. The team at Google Research India has announced a new machine learning model to help better understand human language. It is known as MuRIL (Multilingual Representations for Indian Languages). 

 

MuRIL provides support for transliterated text such as when writing Hindi using Roman script, which was something missing from previous models of its kind.

 

MuRIL currently supports 16 Indian languages as well as English -- the highest coverage for Indian languages among any other publicly available model of its kind. MuRIL has been made an open source, and it is currently available to download from the TensorFlow Hub, for free.

 

Advertisement

Additionally, Google announced a bunch of other features including, 

 

1. Easily toggling between English and Indian language results

 

Google released a feature 4 years ago called 'Chip' after tapping which users could see results in their preferred language. Google is now making it easier for more users to toggle their Search results between English and four additional Indian languages: Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and Marathi.

 

 

 

2. Understanding which language content to surface, when

 

Language Content Surface

 

As per Google, many users search in English even if they really would prefer to see results in a local language they understand as Typing in an Indian language in its native script is typically more difficult. 

 

Over the next month, Search will start to show relevant content in supported Indian languages where appropriate, even if the local language query is typed in English. This functionality will also better serve bilingual users who feel comfortable reading both English and an Indian language. It will roll out in five Indian languages: Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

 

3. Enabling people to use apps in the language of their choice

 

Maps Language picker

 

Rather than guessing preferences, Google launched the ability to easily change the language of Google Assistant and Discover to be different from the phone language. As per google, Today in India, more than 50 percent of the content viewed on Google Discover is in Indian languages. A third of Google Assistant users in India are using it in an Indian language, and since the launch of Assistant language picker, queries in Indian languages have doubled. 

 

Google is now extending this ability to Google Maps, where users can quickly and easily change their Maps experience into one of nine Indian languages, by simply opening the app, going to Settings, and tapping ‘App language’. This will allow users to search for places, get directions and navigation, and interact with the Map in their preferred local language.

 

4. Homework help in Hindi (and English)

 

Homework help

 

Google Lens lets you search what you see, get things done faster, and understand the world around you—using just your camera or a photo. Lens is particularly helpful for students wanting to learn about the world. 

 

Now, right from the Search bar in the Google app, you can use Lens to snap a photo of a math problem and learn how to solve it on your own, in Hindi (or English). To do this, Lens first turns an image of a homework question into a query. Based on the query, we will show step-by-step guides and videos to help explain the problem.

Google Photos introduces new cinematic photo filter along with refreshed memories

Google Meet adds support for more languages for live caption feature

Google will partner with Airtel & Jio for Project Taara expansion in India: Report

Google services global outage blamed on an authentication system error

Google servers suffer major outage: Google Drive, YouTube, other services down globally

Google introduces Office Editing

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Amazon India launches Saathi Peer-mentorship program

Google services global outage blamed on an authentication system error

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies