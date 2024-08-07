Gmail Users on Android Get Free Access to Gemini, Enables AI Search, Reply Suggestions, and More

Earlier in June this year, Google began rolling out Gemini integration in Gmail but only for Workspace accounts. However, the company is now rolling out the same feature to all Gmail personal accounts as well, thereby enabling free access to Gemini within the Gmail App on Android.

We can confirm that the free Gemini integration was enabled for one of our team member’s personal Gmail account and once it got enabled, the feature began appearing on all Android devices which had the Gmail account.

The new Gemini button (denoted by a star) appears at the top-right, next to the search bar in Email section. Tapping on it brings up a Gemini box, wherein you can ask questions to the chatbot related to your inbox or even search for mails that were sent to you years back.

You can ask Gemini for your latest order updates, show unread emails, and more. In addition, the results show you the sources (basically the Emails) from where Gemini procured the information. If you want, you can also easily clear the Gemini history with the tap of a button (the one next to the cross).

Read More: Google Gemini Gets a Big Upgrade, Now Performs Faster for All Users

If you open a mail, the Gemini button resides in the action bar at the top, next to the Archive button. If you tap on it while the email is opened, you can ask Gemini to summarise the content of the email, list the next steps, suggest a reply for the mail, or do more.

The free access to Gemini for personal Gmail accounts is a part of a server-side update. It’s unclear as to when the feature would be enabled for all the accounts. Meanwhile, Google has already confirmed before that additional mobile features like Contextual Smart Reply and Gmail Q&A are coming soon to the Email app but again, there’s no word on whether these two will also be made available for everyone or only the Workspace users and paid Google One subscribers.