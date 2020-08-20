Advertisement

Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, and other Google Services are Down Globally

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : August 20, 2020 5:14 pm

Latest News

The other services that are facing issues include Google Meet, Google Drive, and Google Docs.

Google's Gmail, Docs, Drive and other services are currently down and this has impacted a lot of users globally. Users are unable to send emails, attach documents, or upload files on Gdrive.


Some users have also facing connectivity issues on Google Meet. Google says it's still investigating the problem and is yet to provide details about the problems.

 

The issue emerged in the morning; users started reporting on various social media like Twitter that they're unable to access their emails or send attachments. Ever since then, the hashtag #Gmail has been trending on Twitter.

 

Users have also reported problems on one of the most popular websites to report website downtimes, Downdetector.in. As per the website, users started facing issues from 9:00 AM IST. Google's other services were also reported to have problems at the same time when Gmail outage was reported.

 

The other services include Google Meet, which is facing connectivity issues, Google Drive (issues uploading files), Gmail, and Google Docs.

 

As the issues in other Google's software were reported right after Gmail's outage, this points out that the issue could be in Google Cloud. On the Google Cloud Status Dashboard, Google has mentioned about why the services are down where it has stated that the issue is with the App Engine, Cloud Storage and Cloud Logging which has now been partially resolved.

 

Google also stated, "Our Engineers are working hard to restore services to all users. The problem with Gmail should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. System reliability is a top priority at Google. We are making continuous improvements to make our systems better." The last time users encountered issues in Gmail is on July 1. 

Update:

It looks like the issue has now been solved. For those people who are still facing issues, Google suggests waiting for more time as they're still working on fixing stuff.

Google's Upcoming WearOS Update to Come With Performance and UI Improvements

Google to Replace Duo with Meet

You can now use Google Assistant to send audio messages to your contacts

Google Maps: Top New Features

Latest News from Google

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google Maps: Top New Features

Microsoft to Bid Adieu to Internet Explorer in August 2021

What is Instagram QR Codes?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3
Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!
Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies