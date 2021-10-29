Gizmore launches GizFit 907, GizFit 908 Pro and GizFit 909 smartwatches

Gizmore has recently announced the launch of 3 new variants in Smartwatches. The brand has launched GizFit 907, GizFit 908 Pro and GizFit 909 at starting price of Rs 2499.

The products are available on all the general trade leading stores. They can also be bought from all ecommerce portals. Deals are being offered to customers in festival season.

The newly launched, GizFit 909 is positioned for sports enthusiasts. It has metallic body yet light in weight with sporty round dial and dual push button. The GizFit 908 Pro, on the other hand is a women exclusive variant.

This smartwatch targets women and comes in rose gold dial and purple colour strap. It has been powered with Menstrual Cycle tracker as well. Also, for entry level users, GizFit 907 is full of features yet economically priced, says the company.

Let’s take a look at newly launched smatwatches features:

GizFit 908 Pro – MRP: 4799

Best Buy: Rs 2999

Product Highlightt – 1.7 inch Full Touch IPS Big Screen, Menstrual Cycle Tracker, Blood Oxygen Level SPo2, GPS Routing through App, 24 Sports Mode, Unlimited Watch Faces, Breathing Control, Water Resistant IP68, Call and Message Notification, Upto 15 days Working Time , Variant – Gold Dial Purple Strap exclusive for Women.

Gizfit 909 – MRP : 4999

Best Buy: 3499

Product Highlights – Dual Push Button with dedicated home key, Sporty Metallic Dial for Sports Enthusiast, Blood Oxygen Level SPo2, Call & Message Notification, Unlimited Watch faces, 15 Multi Sports Mode, Breathing Control and Sleep Monitor, Menstrual Cycle, Heart Rate and Calorie Burn

READ MORE: Boat Vertex smartwatch launched at an introductory price of Rs 2499

Gizfit 907 – MRP : 3999

Best Buy – 2499

Product Highlights – 1.4” Full Touch IPS Display, Calories Burn, Working time Upto 12 Days, Breathing Control, Menstrual Cycle, Unlimited faces, Call & Message Notification, Weather Update, Smart Alarm Clock, Water Resistance & Dust Proof IP68, Blood Oxygen level, Hydration Alert and Heart Rate, Multi Sports Mode