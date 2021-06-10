Gionee Stylfit GSW7 smartwatch launched in India for Rs 2,099

Gionee is offering a 1-year warranty on the smartwatch and 6 months warranty on the strap.

Gionee has launched has its new smartwatch under the G buddy portfolio - Gionee Stylfit GSW7. The Gionee STYLFIT GSW7 features a round-shaped dial and comes in Black, Green and Pink colours with a matching strap.

The smartwatch will be available from Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 2099 starting from 13 June. Gionee is offering a 1-year warranty on the smartwatch and 6 months warranty on the strap.

Gionee STYLFIT GSW7 Specs & Features

Gionee STYLFIT GSW7 features a thin, elegant, and stylish design with 1.3-inch (240 x 240 Pixels) TFT LCD touch screen. In terms of connectivity, the watch has Bluetooth 4.0 and it can be paired with devices running on Android 5.1 or above and iOS 9.0 or higher.



This smartwatch features a 24-hour real-time heart-rate monitor to keep a check on your heart, and Multiple Sport Mode like Walking, cycling, running, skipping, or any other activity to accurately monitor your activities. To track the SpO2 level of the user, this smartwatch has a blood oxygen monitor.

The remote camera feature of the smartwatch is ready-to-click photos. Once you pair it with your smartphone, you can click selfies with a tap on this wearable device.

This IP67-rated water-resistant can withstand all weather conditions and terrains. Thus, you can wear it every day without damaging it. You can check notifications for your calls, texts, e-mails, and even social media accounts on your wrist.

This smartwatch has been designed to keep track of almost all your movements, from walking to sleeping. It has a steps counter with a calorie meter and also auto sleep monitor to keep track of your sleeping patterns.

Using the integrated Gbuddy Smart Life app, you can sync the real-time activities with your smartphone. So, you can monitor your everyday performance as well as manage sleep cycles, and do other things.

On the battery front, the smartwatch packs 130mAh battery offers up to 4 days battery life and a standby time of 7 days. The smartwatch takes just 2 hours to get a full charge.

The watch measures 50 x 45 mm x 9.6 mm (Width X Height X Thickness) and it weighs 35 grams.