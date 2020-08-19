Gionee Max to launch in India on August 25, to be priced under Rs 6000

Gionee has not launched a single smartphone in the last year.

Advertisement

Gionee has announced that it will launch a new Gionee Max budget smartphone in India on August 25. The phone will be available on Flipkart and will be priced under Rs 6,000.



As per the teaser image on Flipkart, Gionee Max will feature a waterdrop notch screen with large bottom bezels. It is likely to come with an HD+ screen. The Gionee Max is teased to launch with a large battery and the company said that it will have over 4500mAh battery. The company will be revealing more details including the battery in the coming days.



The upcoming Gionee smartphone will be launched at 2 PM IST on August 25. Flipkart will be revealing more Gionee Max specifications in the coming days.



Gionee has not launched a single smartphone in the last year. It launched Gionee F9 Plus in India in September last year however Gionee has been launching smartphones in China. The company also launched the Gionee Smart Life smartwatch to India in September.



Gionee last smartphone launched in China was Gionee K6 in May this year. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 799 Yuan (approx. Rs 8,440) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and 899 Yuan (approx. Rs 9,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.



The Gionee K6 features a 4350mAh battery and it comes with 10W fast charging support. It has a 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 12GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded using microSD card slot. It comes with a physical fingerprint sensor located at the back panel of the device.



On the camera front, the Gionee K6 features a triple-camera setup with 16-megapixel primary lens. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. Sadly, the phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, which was launched in 2017. This is quite odd to new a smartphone running on such dated Android version.



