Advertisement

Gionee Max to launch in India on August 25, to be priced under Rs 6000

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 19, 2020 12:50 pm

Latest News

Gionee has not launched a single smartphone in the last year.
Advertisement

Gionee has announced that it will launch a new Gionee Max budget smartphone in India on August 25. The phone will be available on Flipkart and will be priced under Rs 6,000.

As per the teaser image on Flipkart, Gionee Max will feature a waterdrop notch screen with large bottom bezels. It is likely to come with an HD+ screen. The Gionee Max is teased to launch with a large battery and the company said that it will have over 4500mAh battery. The company will be revealing more details including the battery in the coming days.

The upcoming Gionee smartphone will be launched at 2 PM IST on August 25. Flipkart will be revealing more Gionee Max specifications in the coming days.

Gionee has not launched a single smartphone in the last year. It launched Gionee F9 Plus in India in September last year however Gionee has been launching smartphones in China. The company also launched the Gionee Smart Life smartwatch to India in September.

Gionee last smartphone launched in China was Gionee K6 in May this year. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 799 Yuan (approx. Rs 8,440) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and 899 Yuan (approx. Rs 9,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The Gionee K6 features a 4350mAh battery and it comes with 10W fast charging support. It has a 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 12GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded using microSD card slot. It comes with a physical fingerprint sensor located at the back panel of the device.

On the camera front, the Gionee K6 features a triple-camera setup with 16-megapixel primary lens. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. Sadly, the phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, which was launched in 2017. This is quite odd to new a smartphone running on such dated Android version.


Gionee K6 with triple-camera setup, dated Android Nougat announced

Gionee Gbuddy 10,000mah Power Bank launched for Rs 1,299

Gionee Smart Life Watches launched at a starting price of Rs 2,499

Mysterious Gionee smartphone with 10,000mAh battery spotted online

Latest News from Gionee

You might like this

Tags: Gionee

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus Scout, a unified search engine, rolls out in India

Asus ZenFone 7 teased with flip cameras like ZenFone 6

Samsung announces bonus of Rs 5000 on your smartphone with cracked screen if prebooking Galaxy Note 20 series

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3
Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!
Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression
Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies