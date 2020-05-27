Gionee K6 with triple-camera setup, dated Android Nougat announced

The Gionee K6 is available in two colour options including Fantasy Blue and Starry Sky Black.

Gionee has announced the launch of a new budget-centric smartphone in China Dubbed as Gionee K6, the smartphone comes with a price tag of 799 Yuan (approx. Rs 8,440) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and 899 Yuan (approx. Rs 9,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The Gionee K6 is available in two colour options including Fantasy Blue and Starry Sky Black. The smartphone is loaded with a 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 12GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded using microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone features a triple-camera setup with 16-megapixel primary lens. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Gionee K6 comes with a physical fingerprint sensor located at the back panel of the device. Sadly, the phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, which was launched in 2017. This is quite odd to new a smartphone running on such dated Android version. The Gionee K6 features a 4350mAh battery and it comes with 10W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and microUSB port.





