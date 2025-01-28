Gemini Gets Support for ‘Talk Live about This’ Suggestion Chip on Pixel 9

Google Gemini has now gained support for the ‘Talk Live About This’ Suggestion Chip on Pixel 9. The new capability of Gemini was showcased earlier last week at the Galaxy S25 series launch event. Through the new capability, you can now talk to Gemini Live about images, files, and YouTube videos. Such conversations were earlier limited to general knowledge.

To use the feature, first launch the floating Gemini overlay (through voice or through corner swipe) for a new suggestion chip above the existing “Ask about…” button. When an image is on your screen, “Talk Live about this” suggestion chip appears while in YouTube, “Talk Live about video” appears and in a PDF file, “Talk live about PDF” appears.

Tapping on the suggestion chips takes you to the Gemini Live interface, where a preview of your content appears above the familiar blue and purple sound waves. From there, the process is simple where you begin talking to the AI assistant. Google explains through a support page that “When you tap on a suggestion, Gemini will upload the info on your screen or in the file for context. These suggestions include things like:

Ask about … helps you ask about the screen, file, or a webpage you’re looking at.

… helps you ask about the screen, file, or a webpage you’re looking at. Talk Live: starts Gemini Live, using what’s on your screen as the starting point.”

Furthermore, All screen actions except “Ask about…” will automatically submit the content on your screen to Gemini when you tap them. To turn off auto-submit, you can press and hold on a suggestion chip then tap Turn off auto-submit. To enable auto-submit, you can press and hold on the “Ask about…” chip then tap Turn on auto-submit.

The new “Talk live about this” suggestion chip has been spotted on Pixel 9 devices running Google App 16.3.32 (via 9to5Google). It should also roll out to Galaxy S24 series devices soon and should expand to other devices as well.