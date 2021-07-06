Garmin Venu 2, Venu 2S smartwatches launched in India

Garmin has launched the Venu 2 and Venu 2S GPS smartwatches in India. The new Venu series is designed with attractive features along with scientific-based tracking. The watches get Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection with an AMOLED display. There’s also a new health snapshot feature in the new Venu series smartwatches.

Garmin Venu 2, Venu 2S Pricing and Availability

The Venu 2 will be available in two colours: Silver Bezel with Granite Blue Case and Silicone Band, & Slate Bezel with Black Case and Silicone Band. It is selling for Rs 41,990. The Venu 2S will also be sold in two colours. These include Slate Bezel with Graphite Case and Silicone Band, & Rose Gold Bezel with White Case and Silicone Band. This one will sell for Rs 37,990.

Both the watches are already on sale through both offline and online channels. Online channels include Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Nykaa and Synergizer website. Garmin says that Venu 2S would be exclusive to Amazon till Prime Day. You can head over to Garmin Brand stores, Helios – The Watch Store, Just in Time, Lifestyle Stores, Kamal Watch Co., and other leading multi-brand watch stores for offline channels.

Garmin Venu 2, Venu 2S Features

Garmin Venu 2, Venu 2S

The latest edition of the Venu series comes with a new built-in Health Snapshot feature. It enables the users to log a 2-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox2, respiration and stress. It then generates a report via the Garmin Connect app to monitor the statistics.

The Venu series has a comprehensive suite of health-monitoring features along with improved interface design. Users can now find more ways to work out with the enhanced strength training profile and muscle map graphics on display.

You get features ranging from respiration tracking, Pulse Ox sensor, body battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, pregnancy and menstrual cycle monitoring, sleep monitoring, along with other additional health monitoring metrics to track the users’ fitness goals and progress.

The Venu 2 and Venu 2S comes with a 45mm watch case and a 40mm watch case, respectively. In addition, the smartwatches feature more than 25 built-in sports applications with preloaded enhanced high-intensity workouts, animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates.

There’s a battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and up to 8 hours in GPS mode on the Venu 2 and 10 days on smartwatch mode and up to 7 hours in GPS mode on Venu 2S. These smartwatches also support rapid recharging.

You get a host of smart features, including built-in music, smart notifications for text messages, calendar reminders, incoming calls and more. In addition, one can personalize the Venu 2 with apps, watch faces and more available to download from the Connect IQ app on the store. The watches are compatible with both Android and iOS.