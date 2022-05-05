Garmin launches Vívomove Sport Hybrid Smartwatch in India

Garmin has today announced the launch of the Vívomove Sport hybrid touchscreen smartwatch in India. It comes in 4 colours – Ivory, Cool Mint, Cocoa, and Black. The watch is available online exclusive on Nykaa across its platforms- Nykaa.com, Nykaa Fashion, and Nykaa Man in India.

Price and Availability:

Garmin Vívomove Sport Features

The watch is designed with traditional analogue hands on top of a discrete and clearly visible OLED display. The hands dynamically move away to create more space. This offers unhindered visibility of the data on display upon interaction with the touchscreen. It features a silicone band and color-coordinated watch dial in warm colorways.

The vívomove Sport provides health awareness by monitoring respiration, Pulse Ox, stress, advanced sleep (with sleep stages), hydration logging, and 24/7 heart rate (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings). Body Battery energy monitoring shows the body’s current energy level which can help with scheduling workouts, big events, and understanding when it is time to slow down.

Women’s health features, including menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking, support women during each stage of their reproductive cycle with the ability to log symptoms alongside their other health and wellness data in the Garmin ConnectTM app.

Breathwork activities guide the user through a relaxing series of breaths and holds for focus and stress relief.

The watch comes with built-in sports apps for yoga, strength, Pilates, cardio, treadmill, cycling, and more. It connects to a compatible smartphone’s GPS to accurately track distance and pace during outdoor walks, runs, and bike rides.

The vívomove Sport comes with a battery life of up to 5 days in smartwatch mode with up to an additional day in watch mode (hands only). You also get smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, and alerts. It can be used with either Android or iOS smartphones.