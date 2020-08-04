Advertisement

Garmin introduces smart range of indoor cycling trainers in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 04, 2020 2:45 pm

Latest News

The company has introduced Flux 2 Smart, Flux S Smart, Antares and Galaxia roller trainers in the country.
Advertisement

Garmin has launched Tacx’s smart range of indoor cycling trainers and rollers in India. The company has introduced Flux 2 Smart, Flux S Smart, Antares and Galaxia roller trainers in the country. 

 

Tacx indoor cycling trainers pricing details

 

The Tacx Flux 2 Smart and Flux S Smart are available at the price of Rs 79,990 and Rs 69,990 respectively. The Antares and Galaxia roller trainers are available at the price of  Rs. 17,990 and Rs. 23,990 respectively. 

 

Flux 2 Smart

 

To start with the Flux 2 Smart, it is equipped with a bigger and stronger resistance unit and a heavier flywheel resulting in a wider simulation range, better ride feel and a more accurate power measurement. The company claims that it is able to simulate inclines up to 16 per cent gradient. The smart indoor cycle measures power accurately within 2.5 per cent. It brings vibrations and noise levels to the absolute minimum resulting in a very silent flywheel equipped bike trainer. The Smart trainer ensures maximum stability, even during the most explosive sprints, up to 2,000 watts.

 

Flux S Smart 

 

The Flux S Smart measures data accurately within 3 per cent and it is designed to provide power, speed and cadence measurements to help riders track their performance and progress. To train for those big climbs, the Flux S Smart simulates inclines up to a 10 per cent gradient and powers sprints up to 1,500 watts.

 

Tacx Training App

 

The Tacx Training app allows riders to stream a large collection of high-quality films and virtually experience their favorite courses, from famous classics to the steep hills of the Alps, live opponents, 3D map rides, structured workouts and more. By downloading films ahead of time using the desktop version, riders can avoid interruptions due to buffering for the best virtual cycling experience possible. Users can also create or upload GPS data from an Edge cycling computer, or by linking a Strava account and the app will create a 3D map ride

 

While riding, cyclists can view their speed, power, cadence and heart rate right on the screen. This data can then be accessed afterwards as well. Additionally, cyclists can race against friends who are currently riding the same course, or even select previous rides and use them as a virtual training partner.

 

Advertisement

Garmin introduces new Fenix 6 series of multisport GPS smartwatches in India

Garmin Venu, Vivoactive 4 smartwatches launched in India

Garmin introduces Vivomove series of hybrid smartwatches in India

Latest News from Garmin

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sony WF-1000XM3 truly wireless headphones with noise cancellation launched in India

JBL Tune 225TWS wireless earbuds launched in India

Noise ColorFit Nav Smartwatch with 1.4-inch colour display, GPS launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression
Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air
Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies