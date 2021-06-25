Advertisement

Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS smartwatch launched in India for Rs 20,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2021 2:10 pm

The Forerunner 55 features up to 2 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in GPS mode.
Garmin India has today launched The Forerunner 55, a GPS smartwatch that is designed for runners and other fitness enthusiasts with advanced running features and wellness tracking capabilities. The all new Forerunner 55 comes in 3 colours - Black, Aqua and Monterra Grey available at the price of Rs 20,990.

 

Forerunner 55 will be available on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, synergizer.co.in and Garmin Brand Stores.

The Forerunner 55 is light weighted, comes with a sleek look, and has all the primary features including PacePro and cadence alerts which help the runners to focus on their running and training fundamentals. PacePro provides guidance to help runners tailor their efforts to a selected course or distance.

 

The finish time estimator lets athletes select a run distance and view their estimated finish time right from the wrist. Cadence alerts let runners know when they’ve gone outside their target cadence range, helping to improve their running form.

 

The smartwatch also features comprehensive running modes, tailored daily training tips and enhanced health monitoring to improve the user’s performance both on and off the track. Forerunner 55 features several built-in activity profiles, including track or virtual running, pool swimming, Pilates, HIIT and more.

 

The Forerunner 55’s clear screen displays data like distance traveled and can be customized to show all the data you need at a glance. With the built-in GPS the users can start their run or walk and track their time, distance, speed, pace and heart rate data right from their wrist. Following a workout, the built-in recovery time will let athletes know how long to rest before their next big effort.

 

The Forerunner 55 features up to 2 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in GPS mode.

 

Athletes can track their stress and set relaxation reminders to do short breathing exercises, use the Body Battery energy monitor to track energy levels to find the best times for activity and rest, and gain insights into when and how intensity minutes are earned throughout the day. Additionally, women can track their menstrual cycle or pregnancy and log symptoms, receive exercise and nutrition education and more through the Garmin Connect app.

 

The Forerunner 55 includes popular connected features to help athletes stay in touch. Directly from the wrist, users can receive text messages and view social media updates, emails and more. Built-in assistance and incident detection let users manually or automatically send a message with their real time location to emergency contacts. The Forerunner 55 will also automatically upload activities to Garmin Connect and allow athletes to download custom watch faces, data fields and apps from the Connect IQ Store.

