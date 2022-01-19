Garmin launches Venu 2 Plus smartwatch in India with voice calling feature

Garmin India today launched the all new Venu 2 Plus ― its first ever smartwatch integrated with voice-calling function and hands-free voice assistance. With its new voice calling functionality, the smartwatch offers its users the convenience of making phone calls from their wrist. It is also equipped with voice assistance feature that allows the users to respond to texts, ask questions, control compatible smart home devices and support Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby applications.

The new Venu 2 Plus is priced at Rs 46,990 in India and is available in 3 colours including Graphite Black, Cream Gold and Powder Grey. It will be available for purchase via both online and offline retail channels. These include Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, synergizer, GBS stores, Helios, Just in Time and Croma stores.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Specifications, Features

The Venu 2 Plus comes with 43-mm watch case with durable Corning Gorilla Glass 3 along with stainless steel bezel and a 20-mm industry-standard quick release silicone band. The device features more than 25 built-in sport applications with preloaded enhanced high intensity workouts, updated intensity minutes, animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates.

The Venu 2 Plus pulls in all of the latest fitness features recently introduced on the Venu 2 series including 25+ built-in indoor and GPS sports apps with favorites that include walking, running, HIIT, cycling, pool swimming, Pilates, yoga, indoor climbing, hiking, advanced strength training with muscle map graphics and more. The user can download the preset workouts from Garmin ConnectTM app and create their own customizable workouts by choosing from over 1,400 exercises.

The Venu 2 Plus has 75+ preset animated workouts for cardio, yoga, strength, HIIT and Pilates that demonstrate proper form and technique in Garmin Connect and on the wrist. The Venu 2 Plus is compatible with Garmin Coach free adaptive training plans.

Further, the Venu 2 Plus also includes Garmin’s safety and tracking features like automatic incident detection (during outdoor walks, runs or rides)3 and manually triggered assistance alerts, both of which send a message with the user’s location to their emergency contacts.

The Venu 2 Plus keeps the essentials on the wrist with built-in music where you can download up to 650 songs including playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer4. Furthermore, the watch enabled Garmin PayTM contactless payments and smart notifications for calls, texts, calendar reminders, social media updates, breaking news stories, etc.

The Venu 2 Plus can be personalized with apps, watch faces and more features which are available to download from the Connect IQTM store. Moreover, the watch can be used with either Android or Apple smartphones. User gets a battery life up to 9 days in smartwatch mode, up to 24 hours in GPS mode and up to 8 hours in GPS with Music mode. Ten minutes of charging adds up to 1 day of smartwatch mode battery life or 1 hour of GPS with music battery life.