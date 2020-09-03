Advertisement

Garena FreeFire: Events lined up for September

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 03, 2020 10:46 am

Latest News

Garena's FreeFire has partnered up with Netflix to come up with a theme based on its show, Money Heist. A bunch of new events are lined up for September inside the game.
Advertisement

Garena FreeFire, the battle royale competitor in the gaming industry is all set for September events. The game's last month's theme was set around its third anniversary. This month, the game has partnered up with Netflix and has come up with a theme based on its show, Money Heist. 

 

Players will be able to get skins, outfits, etc based on the characters from the show. The events lined up for September are:

 

Hacker Store (September 2 - September 8)

 

Advertisement

The Hacker store gives a chance to the players to purchase the new Gloo wall skin and new martial art masters. 

 

September Booyah Event (September 2 - September 30)

 

This event will give a chance to all the players to earn various rewards by winning matches same as the case with other Booyah events in the past. 

 

Chocolate Day Event (September 3 - September 9)

 

With this event, players can earn different rewards by collecting chocolate cake tokens. You can earn these tokens by winning matches and defeating your enemies. 

 

FreeFire collaboration with Money Heist (Be a Part of the Resistance) (September 6 - September 12)

 

This event includes a new special Money Heist themed parachute. The players will also give the ability to the players to try out the new jumpsuit and to plan a heist in the Battle Royale mode. 

 

FreeFire Collaboration with Money Heist (Plan Bermuda Kunoichi Diamond Royale) (September 6 - September 22)

 

This event will debut in the new Diamond Royale mode and the players can also own a new FreeFire Jumpsuit. 

 

FreeFire collaboration with Money Heist (Plan Bermuda Shinobi Faded Wheel) (September 7 - September 20)

This event also related to the professor's big plan called 'Plan Bermuda'. It will give you a new look for your heist wardrobe.


Poco X3 confirmed to launch on September 7

Oppo F17 Pro vs Redmi K20: Battle of the mid-rangers

Samsung launches 'The Premiere' 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector

HP ZBook Fury 15, Fury 17 and ZBook Power announced

Infinix Note 7 confirmed to launch on September 16 in India

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Fitness Tracker Launched

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Ubisoft offering The Division for free but there is a catch!

PUBG bans 2.2 million players who have caught cheating

Apple terminates Epic Games's developer account

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more
Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?
Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies