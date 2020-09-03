Garena FreeFire: Events lined up for September

Garena's FreeFire has partnered up with Netflix to come up with a theme based on its show, Money Heist. A bunch of new events are lined up for September inside the game.

Garena FreeFire, the battle royale competitor in the gaming industry is all set for September events. The game's last month's theme was set around its third anniversary. This month, the game has partnered up with Netflix and has come up with a theme based on its show, Money Heist.

Players will be able to get skins, outfits, etc based on the characters from the show. The events lined up for September are:

Hacker Store (September 2 - September 8)

The Hacker store gives a chance to the players to purchase the new Gloo wall skin and new martial art masters.

September Booyah Event (September 2 - September 30)

This event will give a chance to all the players to earn various rewards by winning matches same as the case with other Booyah events in the past.

Chocolate Day Event (September 3 - September 9)

With this event, players can earn different rewards by collecting chocolate cake tokens. You can earn these tokens by winning matches and defeating your enemies.

FreeFire collaboration with Money Heist (Be a Part of the Resistance) (September 6 - September 12)

This event includes a new special Money Heist themed parachute. The players will also give the ability to the players to try out the new jumpsuit and to plan a heist in the Battle Royale mode.

FreeFire Collaboration with Money Heist (Plan Bermuda Kunoichi Diamond Royale) (September 6 - September 22)

This event will debut in the new Diamond Royale mode and the players can also own a new FreeFire Jumpsuit.

FreeFire collaboration with Money Heist (Plan Bermuda Shinobi Faded Wheel) (September 7 - September 20)

This event also related to the professor's big plan called 'Plan Bermuda'. It will give you a new look for your heist wardrobe.

