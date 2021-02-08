Garena Free Fire introduces Project Cobra Event in India with new character

Shirou is a new character coming to Free Fire as part of Project Cobra, who is constantly working on evolving himself through battle.

Garena, the Singapore-based developer has announced Project Cobra for its multiplayer shooter Free Fire mobile game. Free Fire can be downloaded on both the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.



The event features a full in-game reskin, a special interface, and a host of in-game activities that will reward Survivors with a ton of free exclusive Project Cobra content.



Shirou is a new character coming to Free Fire as part of Project Cobra, who is constantly working on evolving himself through battle. As he improves, his strength manifests itself into various Cobra effects. These become more visually impressive the stronger he gets, making him as stylish as he is deadly.



Shirou isn’t the only thing wrapped in style as Project Cobra players will find themselves completely engrossed in this event in a number of ways. These include a special interface, peak day activities, cumulative login events, and collecting Cobra coin tokens to exchange for Project Cobra-themed rewards. Our latest map Bermuda Remastered, which was introduced in The New Beginning, will be available in many popular game modes (Team Deathmatch and Clash Squad) as well during Project Cobra.





Along with the launch of Project Cobra, Free Fire received another major update that includes Clash Squad Season 5, the new Dynamic Duo System, updates and adjustments to Training Grounds, and major changes to the social system. This update makes it easier for Survivors to invite others to their game and accept or reject group invites while they’re in the middle of a game.



The company has also revealed that Free Fire is celebrating its achievement of becoming the most downloaded game in 2020, according to App Annie, by offering additional rewards to all Survivors. Players will need to log into Free Fire between February 4 and February 8 in order to receive their special rewards.



