Advertisement

Garena Free Fire introduces Project Cobra Event in India with new character

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 08, 2021 2:21 pm

Latest News

Shirou is a new character coming to Free Fire as part of Project Cobra, who is constantly working on evolving himself through battle.
Advertisement

Garena, the Singapore-based developer has announced Project Cobra for its multiplayer shooter Free Fire mobile game. Free Fire can be downloaded on both the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

The event features a full in-game reskin, a special interface, and a host of in-game activities that will reward Survivors with a ton of free exclusive Project Cobra content.

Shirou is a new character coming to Free Fire as part of Project Cobra, who is constantly working on evolving himself through battle. As he improves, his strength manifests itself into various Cobra effects. These become more visually impressive the stronger he gets, making him as stylish as he is deadly.

Shirou isn’t the only thing wrapped in style as Project Cobra players will find themselves completely engrossed in this event in a number of ways. These include a special interface, peak day activities, cumulative login events, and collecting Cobra coin tokens to exchange for Project Cobra-themed rewards. Our latest map Bermuda Remastered, which was introduced in The New Beginning, will be available in many popular game modes (Team Deathmatch and  Clash Squad) as well during Project Cobra.

 
Along with the launch of Project Cobra, Free Fire received another major update that includes Clash Squad Season 5, the new Dynamic Duo System, updates and adjustments to Training Grounds, and major changes to the social system. This update makes it easier for Survivors to invite others to their game and accept or reject group invites while they’re in the middle of a game.

The company has also revealed that Free Fire is celebrating its achievement of becoming the most downloaded game in 2020, according to App Annie, by offering additional rewards to all Survivors. Players will need to log into Free Fire between February 4 and February 8 in order to receive their special rewards.

Garena Free Fire introduces The Vengeance Event in India

Garena FreeFire: Events lined up for September

Garena unveils format and schedule of FreeFire Continental Series

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

FAU-G ratings getting lower by the day. Are PUBG fans responsible?

FAU-G opens pre-registration for smartphones running Android 8.0 and above

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies