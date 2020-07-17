Advertisement

Garena Free Fire introduces The Vengeance Event in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 17, 2020 12:17 pm

Latest News

The company has introduced The Vengeance Event that brings a host of interesting rewards and more.
Advertisement

Garena, the Singapore-based developer behind famous battle royale game Free Fire, has announced new in-game features. The company has introduced The Vengeance Event that brings a host of interesting rewards and more. Furthermore, the company has also announced a new tournament for the Latin America and Brazil regions. 

 

To start with The Vengeance Event, it was earlier planned to be introduced alongside the FFCC 2020 tournament, however, it got cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic. The company has revealed that through this event users will get event-exclusive prizes including costumes, parachute skins, loot boxes, and more. The brand has revealed that it will bring a new game mode, ‘Grim Reaper’, on 26 July.

 

The company has also revealed that from July 17 to July 28, players can gather destroyer’s orbs after every match and use them to spin for points in The Vengeance Exchange Hall. Milestone rewards include a new surfboard, gacha vouchers, and a permanent set of Master Destroyer Bundle is available during the event. 

 

Advertisement

On 26 July, players can log in to claim a permanent Destroyer’s Final Strike bat skin and enjoy 3X EXP/Gold/Frag over the day. There will also be a 5x destroyer’s orbs drop rate after every match to help players get the new bundle faster.

 

Moving on, the company will be holding a new tournament pretty soon. The brand has introduced a new Gigantes tournament for the Latin America and Brazil regions. Gigantes will feature the top 12 teams from the Latin America and Brazil regions as they go head-to-head for the title of the continent’s strongest Free Fire team. The event will take place on August 1.

 

Garena Fire Free adds Elite Pass Fabled Fox for its players

Garena Fire Free latest update brings Clash Squad, anti-hack measures and more

Garena Free Fire introduces new Beach Party event for its users

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

PUBG to get revamped Sanhok map on July 22

PUBG Mobile introduces Royal Pass Season 14 with Spark the Flame theme

PUBG Mobile introduces new anti-cheat measures with Spectate Mode

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels
Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7
CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more
Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies