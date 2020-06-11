Advertisement

Garena Free Fire introduces new Beach Party event for its users

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2020 12:25 pm

The event offers a host of free gifts including a new pet and more.

Garena Free Fire, a popular Battle Royale game, has announced a new The Beach Party event for its users. The event offers a host of free gifts including a new pet and more. 

 

With the event, players will get a new pet known as Falco, for free. The pet is touted be the game’s first flying pet. The event will also provide exclusive bundles to its customers. The Beach Part event will start on June 14, 2020, and on this day, users will get Falco by simply logging in and playing one game with friends. The company has revealed that users will also get Cutie Bubble bundles by joining the share-to-win event from June 13 to June 18. The bundle can be redeemed by collecting tokens in-game. 

 

The Misha’s Lost Swim Rings event is going and players are collecting Swim Rings from the Shooting Map drop, the standard drop or from daily logins. The Swim Rings can then be redeemed for the Captain Bubbles Bundle and Ocean Predator skateboard. 

 

The brand has revealed that starting from June 14, the new version of Bomb Squad will be available to play and features several player-requested improvements, such as a better bombsite display with clearer bombsite logos and a more pronounced message of when and where the bomb was planted. 

 

The mode also comes with an optimised store that gives Survivors credits after each round to purchase weapons and equipment, and the new defuse kit item, which helps cut the time of bomb defusing. From June 18, Survivors can also check in to get a new deal loot box: Beach Crate.

 

Garena Fire Free adds Elite Pass Fabled Fox for its players

Garena Fire Free latest update brings Clash Squad, anti-hack measures and more

