Advertisement

Garena Fire Free adds Elite Pass Fabled Fox for its players

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 29, 2020 12:36 pm

Latest News

The latest EP will be available on June 1 and it comes with a host of interesting skins, clothes and more.

Garena Fire Free, a popular battle royale game, has announced its latest Elite Pass (EP), Fabled Fox. The latest EP will be available on June 1 and it comes with a host of interesting skins, clothes and more. 

 

The company says that the Elite Pass is based on a story of two gang leaders who were forced out of their home. The latest season comes with plenty of rewards including Kitsune’s Riposte and Revenge skin sets, the Fabled Foxes Motor Bike and more.

 

The Fabled Fox EP stars two protagonists: Ben and Zarya. Both grew up in the Salter District but were forced out as adolescents when the Smaki Gang took over. Their new home is controlled by the Vulpes, a far worse situation. The company says that players will get a number of themed rewards including Fabled Foxes rucksack, which is a new backpack skin with special effects, Dashing Fox, a new skin for a skateboard with the tail of a nine-tailed fox. 

 

The EP also features Fabled Fox loot crate skin that resembles Fabled Foxes’ mask and new motorbike skin.  The Fabled Fox EP was inspired by Inari Okami from Japanese mythology, also known as Ō-Inari, the Japanese god of foxes.

 

Meanwhile, the company has also revealed that it will host Free Fire Asia All-Stars (FFAA) 2020 where players across India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam will compete in an online-only tournament for the first time. On 12 and 13 June 2020, both streamers and pros will compete for the prize pool of US$80,000. Fans and followers can catch all the action live online on YouTube and BOOYAH!, with local casters delivering commentary in Hindi.

 

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS update with work-life balance and Epic games store and more in India

Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro launched in India with Quad rear cameras and 5000mAh battery, price starts Rs 8,499

Anker Roav Jump Starter Pro powerbank and kick-starter for cars launched in India

Oppo reportedly hire MediaTek, UNISOC employees to make its own chipset

OnePlus 8 5G special sale in India at 12 PM today

LG Phoenix 5 render reveals dual-camera setup

Latest News from

Tags: Garena Fire Free Garena Fire Free game Garena Fire Free game download Free Fire Elite Pass

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus introduces Domin8 PUBG Mobile tournament

How can PC gamers get Epic Games Grand Theft Auto V for free

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update brings Payload Mode, new vehicles, guns and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies