Galaxy S24 AI Features Coming To Galaxy S23 Series & Older Models Listed

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is coming next week on January 17. Apart from the changes on the hardware level, software is also being prioritised this time with a new set of AI features. Out of these AI features coming to Galaxy S24, a leak has now listed out those that will also be making their way to the older Galaxy S series and Z series flagships, including last year’s Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and more.

According to a post shared by One UI leaker Tarun Vats on X, a load of new AI features will come to Galaxy S23 series and other older S series, Z series and eligible models. These include the Realign & Expand Photos features in the Gallery App that will purportedly allow users to expand photos beyond their borders using artificial intelligence.

Next will be the real-time call translation feature, which Samsung has already detailed once before. AI Live Translate Call is a feature that will use on-device AI. It will soon give users with the latest Galaxy AI phone a personal translator whenever needed. Because it’s integrated into the native call feature, the hassle of using third-party apps is gone. Audio and text translations will appear in real-time as you speak, making calling someone who speaks another language about as simple as turning on closed captions when you stream a show.

Then, the devices will also get the AI generative wallpaper feature similar to Google’s, which it debuted with the Pixel 8 series. This will potentially allow the handsets to create wallpapers based on the user’s prompts to the Generative AI. It will create endless possibilities for creating new wallpapers on the smartphone itself.

Finally, Summarise and Translate Call Recordings will also be available on older devices. These were the only features listed by the tipster that’ll arrive on former Samsung devices. However, there’s a possibility that more features could make it to the list once Samsung officially releases One UI 6.1. Do note that not all features may make it to each One UI 6.1-supported device, such as lower-end Galaxy A15 5G, as these may lack the hardware required to run the features smoothly.

Vats also confirmed that some features, such as the enhanced low-light and nighttime photography, which will use Camera related AI capabilities, may be limited to the latest Galaxy S24 models. We suspect this could also be due to the hardware limitations on the previous models and a more powerful Qualcomm & Samsung chip available on the newer flagships that allows the features to run without any hiccups.