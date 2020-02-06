Fujifilm X100V compact camera with 4K recording announced

Fujifilm X100V compact camera is loaded with a 26-megapixel APS-C X-Trans CMOS sensor, which is mated with X-Processor 4 image processor that the company claims deliver some good results.

Fujifilm has announced the launch of its new premium compact camera with X100V. The camera comes with a price tag of $1,4000 (approx. Rs 99,700) and it will be available in black and silver colour options.

The Fujifilm X100V comes loaded with a retro design language, which is also present in its predecessors. The camera is made from single pieces of aluminium. The camera is loaded with a 26-megapixel APS-C X-Trans CMOS sensor, which is mated with X-Processor 4 image processor that the company claims deliver some good results.

The camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps and 1080p recording at 120fps. The camera is capable of capturing 10-bit 4:2:2 colour profiles along with support for film simulation filters like Eterna. The camera can shoot burst shots up to 20fps with an electronic shutter. The Fujifilm X100V is loaded with a 3-inch touchscreen with 1.62 million dot resolution, which is also two-way tiltable. The camera comes with an OLED electronic viewfinder with 3.69 million dot resolution. Furthermore, users can make it water-resistant by adding an AR-X100 adapter ring PRF-49 protection filter.

Previously, the brand introduced its X-Pro 3 mirrorless camera in India with a starting price of Rs 1,55,999. The Fujifilm X-Pro 3 features a 26.1-megapixel X-Trans IV CMOS APS-C sensor and is powered by Fujifilm’s X Processor 4. The system offers an improved phase-detection autofocus system which is operational even under near pitch darkness at -6 EV with an ISO range of 160-12,800 and expanded range of 80-51,200.

The X-Pro 3 has a hybrid optical and electronic viewfinder with 100 fps frame rate and a new 3.69-million dot 200 Hz OLED panel. Fujifilm says the optical viewfinder offers a wider FOV with less distortion and better eye point.