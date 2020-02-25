Fujifilm X-T200 mirrorless camera launched in India

The latest mirrorless camera comes with a compact body that provides better grip and it is lightweight with just 370 grams.

Fujifilm has today announced the launch of its latest mirrorless camera in India. Dubbed as Fujifilm X-T200, the camera comes with a price tag of Rs 66,999 with 15-45mm kit lens and Rs 85,999 with 15-45mm / 50-230mm dual kit lens in the country.

The latest mirrorless camera comes with a compact body that provides better grip and it is lightweight with just 370 grams. The camera is loaded with a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor along with a new image-processing engine.

Fujifilm India Private Limited, a pioneer in imaging technologies, is pleased to announce the addition of the “FUJIFILM X-T200” (X-T200) to the lineup of the X-Series. This new variant adds another beast to the Fujifilm compact and lightweight mirrorless digital cameras that delivers outstanding image quality with Fujifilm's proprietary colour reproduction technology.

The camera is loaded with a colour reproduction technology that captures natural skin tones and colours. It comes with on-sensor phase detection pixels across the sensor that provides enhanced AF performance. It also comes with tracking of a moving subject and AF on faces/eyes.

The camera comes with high-resolution EVF along with continuous shooting at 8 fps. It also comes with an ability to shoot 4K UHD videos at 30fps. The camera is loaded with a 1.3-inch LCD monitor that comes with intuitive touchscreen operations. It has a vari-angle that allows users to adjust the monitor to any angle.