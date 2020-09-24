Advertisement

Fujifilm India offering great discounts on its Mirrorless Camera range with accessories

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 24, 2020 1:10 pm

Latest News

The high-end range of cameras from Fujifilm is now available at great discounted prices including the accessories like the Virtual power grip and 2 batteries. Other cameras are also included under the new festive offers.
Advertisement

 

Fujifilm is a brand known for its amazing cameras and even in India, the company is doing well with its mirrorless cameras. 

 

Now, as a part of the festive season offer, the company is offering a bunch of offers on its range of mirrorless cameras. The offers can be proved to be beneficial for influencers and aspiring vloggers who will now be able to make an investment without worrying about the cost that a mirrorless camera incurs.

 

Advertisement

 

These cameras by Fujifilm are already doing well in India because of the top-class features and its colour reproduction technology. The offers are also available for the X-T4 camera range including accessories such as the vertical power grip and 2 batteries. 

 

These are the cameras available with amazing discounts:

 

  1. X-A7 available in colors which are Silver, Camel, Dark Silver, Mint Green and Navy Blue.

    Original price of X-A7 with 15-45 MM KIT is Rs 59,999. The discounted price for which is Rs 39,999. 

 

  1. X-T200 available in colors Dark Silver, Champagne Gold and Silver.

    The X-T200 with 15-45MM Kit costs Rs 66,999, the discounted price for which is Rs 49,999.

    The X-T200 with 15-45MM and 50-230MM kit costs Rs 85,999, the discounted price for which is Rs 68,999.

 

  1. The X-T3 with 16-80 MM Kit costs Rs 1,69,999, the discounted price for which is Rs 1,50,000. Freebies include vertical power grip and 2 Batteries worth Rs 37,000.

    The X-T3 with 18-55 MM Kit costs Rs 1,38,199 with a discount price of Rs 1,12,000.

    The X-T3's Body costs Rs 1,08,699, now at a discounted price of Rs 86,000. 

 

  1. X-T4 with 16-80MM kit and a vertical power grip & 2 batteries costs Rs 1,99,999 and Rs 42,597 respectively. But the discounted price is now Rs 1,76,000 and INR 9,000 respectively.

    The X-T4 with 18-55 MM kit and a vertical power grip & 2 batteries costs Rs 1,84,999 and Rs 42,597 respectively. The discounted price is now Rs 1,63,000 and Rs 9,000 respectively.

    The X-T4 Body only and a vertical power grip & 2 batteries costs Rs 1,54,999 and Rs 42,597 respectively which now after offer costs Rs 1,36,000 and Rs 9,000 respectively. 

 

With discounts on accessories upto 80%, these offers are looking to be a great deal for potential buyers. 




 

Fujifilm Instax mini Link launched in India for Rs 9,999

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 now available for purchase in India for Rs 5999

Fujifilm X-T4 mirrorless camera launched in India

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 with automatic exposure feature launched in India

Fujifilm X-T200 mirrorless camera launched in India

Fujifilm X100V compact camera with 4K recording announced

Latest News from Fujifilm

You might like this

Tags: Fujifilm

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sony A7S III full-frame mirrorless camera announced

Nikon Z 5 camera, Nikkor Z 24-50mm lens launched in India

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3
Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery
Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14
Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India
Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies