Fujifilm India offering great discounts on its Mirrorless Camera range with accessories

The high-end range of cameras from Fujifilm is now available at great discounted prices including the accessories like the Virtual power grip and 2 batteries. Other cameras are also included under the new festive offers.

Fujifilm is a brand known for its amazing cameras and even in India, the company is doing well with its mirrorless cameras.

Now, as a part of the festive season offer, the company is offering a bunch of offers on its range of mirrorless cameras. The offers can be proved to be beneficial for influencers and aspiring vloggers who will now be able to make an investment without worrying about the cost that a mirrorless camera incurs.

These cameras by Fujifilm are already doing well in India because of the top-class features and its colour reproduction technology. The offers are also available for the X-T4 camera range including accessories such as the vertical power grip and 2 batteries.

These are the cameras available with amazing discounts:

X-A7 available in colors which are Silver, Camel, Dark Silver, Mint Green and Navy Blue. Original price of X-A7 with 15-45 MM KIT is Rs 59,999. The discounted price for which is Rs 39,999.

X-T200 available in colors Dark Silver, Champagne Gold and Silver. The X-T200 with 15-45MM Kit costs Rs 66,999, the discounted price for which is Rs 49,999. The X-T200 with 15-45MM and 50-230MM kit costs Rs 85,999, the discounted price for which is Rs 68,999.

The X-T3 with 16-80 MM Kit costs Rs 1,69,999, the discounted price for which is Rs 1,50,000. Freebies include vertical power grip and 2 Batteries worth Rs 37,000. The X-T3 with 18-55 MM Kit costs Rs 1,38,199 with a discount price of Rs 1,12,000. The X-T3's Body costs Rs 1,08,699, now at a discounted price of Rs 86,000.

X-T4 with 16-80MM kit and a vertical power grip & 2 batteries costs Rs 1,99,999 and Rs 42,597 respectively. But the discounted price is now Rs 1,76,000 and INR 9,000 respectively. The X-T4 with 18-55 MM kit and a vertical power grip & 2 batteries costs Rs 1,84,999 and Rs 42,597 respectively. The discounted price is now Rs 1,63,000 and Rs 9,000 respectively. The X-T4 Body only and a vertical power grip & 2 batteries costs Rs 1,54,999 and Rs 42,597 respectively which now after offer costs Rs 1,36,000 and Rs 9,000 respectively.

With discounts on accessories upto 80%, these offers are looking to be a great deal for potential buyers.








