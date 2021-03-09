Advertisement

Fujifilm India launches X-E4 Mirrorless Camera in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 09, 2021 5:41 pm

Latest News

In addition to the camera, Fujifilm has also announced the launch of two new lenses – FUJINON XF27mmF2.8 R WR and FUJINON XF70-300mmF4-5.6 R LM OIS WR
Advertisement

Fujifilm India has launched FUJIFILM X-E4 in its flagship X series range of mirrorless digital cameras. In addition to the camera, Fujifilm has also announced the launch of two new lenses – FUJINON XF27mmF2.8 R WR and FUJINON XF70-300mmF4-5.6 R LM OIS WR at Rs 36,999 and Rs 73,999 respectively.

The Fujifilm X-E4 priced at Rs 74,999 along with the two lenses FUJINON XF27mmF2.8 R WR and FUJINON XF70-300mmF4-5.6 R LM OIS WR are now available across India.

Fujifilm says that the X-E4 is the most compact and lightweight of all mirrorless digital cameras equipped with the Series’ fourth-generation image sensor and image processing engine. The camera body carries fast and accurate autofocus (AF) as fast as 0.02 seconds. It boasts operability, producing high-quality images with the company’s proprietary color reproduction technology.

The compact X-E4 has been designed with a classical body that features the 26.1MP “X-Trans CMOS 4″2 sensors and the high-speed “X-Processor 4” image processing engine, which are also featured in models including the X Series’ flagship model “FUJIFILM X-T4.” It comes equipped with a fast and accurate AF that can attain focus in as fast as 0.02 seconds, ensuring that users capture decisive photo opportunities. The camera also features LCD monitor that can be flipped upward to 180 degrees and the Shutter Speed Dial.

FUJINON XF27mmF2.8 R WR and FUJINON XF70-300mmF4-5.6 R LM OIS WR lenses designed for X Series of mirrorless digital cameras provide a compact lightweight design and outstanding image quality with Fujifilm’s proprietary color reproduction technology and further offer image-makers with a broad range of focal lengths between 70mm and 300mm with XF70-300mmF4-5.6 R LM OIS WR portable telephoto zoom lens.

The XF27mmF2.8 R WR is a standard prime lens with a focal length of 27mm (equivalent to 41mm in the 35mm format). The dust and weather-resistant structure provide durability and the aperture ring offers excellent operability so that users can enjoy high-quality photography in a wide range of shooting scenes including snapshots, portraits, and landscape photography. On the other hand, XF70-300mmF4-5.6 R LM OIS WR is a lightweight design lens with a fast linear motor for autofocus, up to 5.5-stops of optical image stabilization, and weather-resistance.

Commenting on the launch Arun Babu, General Manager Electronic Imaging and Optical Device, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, said, “It is our constant endeavor to offer the most intriguing photography experience to our consumers with our range of mirrorless digital cameras. With our latest innovation of Fujifilm X-E4 mirrorless camera, we are offering a fun-to-use and compact photographic companion to our customers. Our X-E4 is a lightweight and the smallest X-mount camera that encourages one to keep it around with them wherever they go. We have designed this camera to offer utmost convenience with handling and operability resulting in exceptional image quality for all kinds of lifestyle photography.”

Fujifilm announces X-S10 mirrorless camera

Fujifilm India offering great discounts on its Mirrorless Camera range with accessories

Fujifilm Instax mini Link launched in India for Rs 9,999

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 now available for purchase in India for Rs 5999

Fujifilm X-T4 mirrorless camera launched in India

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 with automatic exposure feature launched in India

Latest News from Fujifilm

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sony Alpha 1 full-frame mirrorless camera launched with 50.1MP Sensor, 8K recording

Hero Electronix launches Qubo Smart Outdoor Security Camera with Face Mask Detection

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies