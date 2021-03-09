Fujifilm India launches X-E4 Mirrorless Camera in India

In addition to the camera, Fujifilm has also announced the launch of two new lenses – FUJINON XF27mmF2.8 R WR and FUJINON XF70-300mmF4-5.6 R LM OIS WR

Fujifilm India has launched FUJIFILM X-E4 in its flagship X series range of mirrorless digital cameras. In addition to the camera, Fujifilm has also announced the launch of two new lenses – FUJINON XF27mmF2.8 R WR and FUJINON XF70-300mmF4-5.6 R LM OIS WR at Rs 36,999 and Rs 73,999 respectively.



The Fujifilm X-E4 priced at Rs 74,999 along with the two lenses FUJINON XF27mmF2.8 R WR and FUJINON XF70-300mmF4-5.6 R LM OIS WR are now available across India.



Fujifilm says that the X-E4 is the most compact and lightweight of all mirrorless digital cameras equipped with the Series’ fourth-generation image sensor and image processing engine. The camera body carries fast and accurate autofocus (AF) as fast as 0.02 seconds. It boasts operability, producing high-quality images with the company’s proprietary color reproduction technology.



The compact X-E4 has been designed with a classical body that features the 26.1MP “X-Trans CMOS 4″2 sensors and the high-speed “X-Processor 4” image processing engine, which are also featured in models including the X Series’ flagship model “FUJIFILM X-T4.” It comes equipped with a fast and accurate AF that can attain focus in as fast as 0.02 seconds, ensuring that users capture decisive photo opportunities. The camera also features LCD monitor that can be flipped upward to 180 degrees and the Shutter Speed Dial.



FUJINON XF27mmF2.8 R WR and FUJINON XF70-300mmF4-5.6 R LM OIS WR lenses designed for X Series of mirrorless digital cameras provide a compact lightweight design and outstanding image quality with Fujifilm’s proprietary color reproduction technology and further offer image-makers with a broad range of focal lengths between 70mm and 300mm with XF70-300mmF4-5.6 R LM OIS WR portable telephoto zoom lens.



The XF27mmF2.8 R WR is a standard prime lens with a focal length of 27mm (equivalent to 41mm in the 35mm format). The dust and weather-resistant structure provide durability and the aperture ring offers excellent operability so that users can enjoy high-quality photography in a wide range of shooting scenes including snapshots, portraits, and landscape photography. On the other hand, XF70-300mmF4-5.6 R LM OIS WR is a lightweight design lens with a fast linear motor for autofocus, up to 5.5-stops of optical image stabilization, and weather-resistance.



Commenting on the launch Arun Babu, General Manager Electronic Imaging and Optical Device, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, said, “It is our constant endeavor to offer the most intriguing photography experience to our consumers with our range of mirrorless digital cameras. With our latest innovation of Fujifilm X-E4 mirrorless camera, we are offering a fun-to-use and compact photographic companion to our customers. Our X-E4 is a lightweight and the smallest X-mount camera that encourages one to keep it around with them wherever they go. We have designed this camera to offer utmost convenience with handling and operability resulting in exceptional image quality for all kinds of lifestyle photography.”