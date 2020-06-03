Advertisement

Zoom won't offer encrypted video calls to free users

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 03, 2020 2:34 pm

Latest News

The company wants to make sure nobody uses the platform for wrong purposes.
Advertisement

Zoom has become the most popular video conferencing tool during the pandemic across the globe. One of the biggest attraction was its easy to use interface, quick sign up and of course, it's free. Their growth invariably forced the likes of Google and Microsoft to offer Meet and Teams respectively for free. But in its recent earnings call with investors, Zoom CEO shared a new development that's likely to deter people from coming to the platform. 

 

Eric Yuan, CEO, Zoom confirmed that Zoom users with free account will not be offered video/audio calls with its encryption standards. This means only the paid users of Zoom will get protection for their calls and recordings they make. And what's the reason for this decision? Yuan says they want to co-operate with the law enforcement agencies in the United States. "Free users for sure we don’t want to give that because we also want to work together with FBI, with local law enforcement in case some people use Zoom for a bad purpose." 

Advertisement

 

Complying with law forces

 

Zoom's popularity has made it prime target for kind of bad actors, and we've already seen episodes of Zoom bombing where strangers jumped into random calls and filtered the screen with inappropriate content. Thankfully, Zoom realised the need for password-centric account sign ups, and we've seen more features get added over the time. While it's understandable the company wants to comply with the law, it shows the company is freely willing to let police investigate with content sourced through its platform. 

 

This puts a big question mark on the security of over 200 million users who've signed up on Zoom. The company feels that some bad actors will probably use its platform for wrongdoings, and they want to be held responsible for that. But who's to say these people won't buy the paid account to use the secured version of Zoom? That's a chance, it seems, Yuan and Co. are willing to take. 

 

It's also because of encryption

 

Encryption has been an issue for technology companies for many years now. The likes of Apple and WhatsApp are regularly scrutinised for their security policies by the governments, forcing them to ease the standards. 

 

But they've stuck to their belives and Zoom is probably categorising itself on the other side of the fence. With Google and Microsoft offerings its secured tools for free, it's likely that many users will eventually move from Zoom, especially after hearing Yuan speak about his company's intentions going forward. 

Here's why Zoom wants all users to update their software by 30 May

India's C-Dot working on Zoom rival for government, court

Zoom buys Keybase to strengthen security of its video calls

Zoom admits it does not have 300 million users

Zoom 5.0: What's new?

Zoom users Beware! New phishing scams will take your account details and more

Latest News from Zoom

You might like this

Tags: Zoom end-to-end encryption Keybase Google Meet free Zoom users security features Microsoft Teams

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Security issue leaves DigiLocker data unsafe, now fixed

Facebook partners with Saregama to provide music to its users

Beware, this wallpaper bug ends up crashing Android phones

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies