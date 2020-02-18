  • 12:17 Feb 18, 2020

Free Cancellation Protection for Train Tickets launched

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2020 11:52 am

Latest News

Users opting for the 'Free Cancellation Protection' can cancel their train tickets 4 hours before the departure or until the chart preparation.
Have you been in a situation where you had to cancel your train tickets and had to pay the cancellation fee? Confirmtkt, the Bangalore-based online train ticket discovery and booking engine, has recently introduced Free Cancellation Protection on its platform. It will allow consumers to cancel train tickets without paying any cancellation fee. It is quite similar to what airlines do.

 

But, there is a catch! The service is not free as one has to pay a fee for availing this feature and Confirmtkt platform has to be used for booking the ticket.

On opting for this protection, users are entitled to get full refund at the time of cancellation without any questions asked. Users opting for the 'Free Cancellation Protection' can cancel their train tickets 4 hours before the departure or until the chart preparation.

 

Tatkal passengers can also avail full refund on cancellation while the 'Free Cancellation Protection' is not applicable for current reservation booking tickets as of now. In case of partial cancellations, the full refund would be equal to the base fare of the cancelled passenger only.

 

Sharing his insights, Dinesh Kumar Kotha, Co-founder & CEO of Confirmtkt, said, " With the new Free Cancellation Protection, we would no longer charge any cancellation processing fee for train ticket bookings. Unlike other platforms, users can avail full refund at Confirmtkt, thereby enjoying a certain level of flexibility."

 

Confirmtkt uses advanced graph-based technology and utilizes multiple quotas available for travel by the Indian railways to give its users a better chance of getting a ticket even for last-minute bookings. The alternate travel options suggested by Confirmtkt would include options on the same train, options combining different trains, a combination of train and bus.

 

Currently, the platform serves about 5 million users monthly and books about 30,000 tickets per day. The platform is available in English and 7 other regional languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali.

