Fossil launches solar-powered FB-01 watch in India

On the occasion of World Earth Day, Fossil has launched the FB-01 Solar Powered Watch in India for Men. Crafted from upcycled ocean plastics, powered by renewable solar energy, the FB-01 is eco-conscious style, claims Fossil. The Watch has been launched in a single 42mm case size.

The watch is available in blue and green variants and is priced at Rs 10,995. It is available for purchase from Fossil’s own website. Crafted with tide ocean material, the classic dive-inspired watch is now powered by the sun, and features components made with upcycled, ocean-bound plastics. The material originates as ocean-bound plastics that are collected and transformed into Tide granules, which are then made into durable plastic reinforced with natural fiber.

Fossil last year launched the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch in India whose price ranges from Rs 23,995 to Rs 24,995. The Gen 6 smartwatches by Fossil feature 1.28-inch (416×416 pixels) Color AMOLED touchscreen display with 326ppi. They are available in two dial sizes, including 42mm and 44mm. Further, the smartwatches are powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform.

There’s faster app loading and lower power consumption. Further, 1GB RAM and 8GB of in-built storage. In addition, the smartwatch will get Wear OS 3 update in 2022 once it’s available.

For health-related features, you get an integrated SpO2 sensor and also heart rate monitoring. In addition, there are built-in wellness apps that can track your activity and monitor your progress. The Watch will sync with your smartphone over Bluetooth 5.0. Moreover, you can even make calls with the Watch as it has a speakerphone and a mic.