Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch launched in India

Fossil has announced the newest generation of its wearables: the Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch in India. The Gen 6 smartwatch will be the first smartwatch powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform. The Watch supports fast charging, reaching 80% charge in just over 30 minutes.

Ranging from Rs 23,995 to Rs 24,995, the Gen 6 will be available for purchase in India from September 27 onwards, online via fossil website & online exclusivity partner amazon. In addition, it will be available offline via select retail stores.

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Specifications

The Gen 6 smartwatches by Fossil feature 1.28-inch (416×416 pixels) Color AMOLED touchscreen display with 326ppi. They are available in two dial sizes, including 42mm and 44mm. Further, the smartwatches are powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform.

There’s faster app loading and lower power consumption. Further, 1GB RAM and 8GB of in-built storage. In addition, the smartwatch will get Wear OS 3 update in 2022 once it’s available.

For health-related features, you get an integrated SpO2 sensor and also heart rate monitoring. In addition, there are built-in wellness apps that can track your activity and monitor your progress. The Watch will sync with your smartphone over Bluetooth 5.0. Moreover, you can even make calls with the Watch as it has a speakerphone and a mic.

The Watch should last a day in extended mode and charge up to 80 percent in over 30 minutes. Furthermore, the Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch is 3ATM rated. Additional features include social watch faces, smartphone notifications, calendar alerts, and more. Other connectivity options include GPS, NFC SE, and Wi-Fi support.