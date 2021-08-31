Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch series launched with Snapdragon Wear 4100+

Fossil has finally unveiled the Gen 6 smartwatch lineup in the US that comes with the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset. The watch runs on an older version of Wear OS and not Wear OS 3 which is the latest one. It comes in 42mm and 44mm sizes.

The new Fossil Gen 6 range is priced at $299 (approx Rs 21,900). The Stainless Steel model is priced a bit higher at $319 (approx Rs 23,300). The lineup comes in Smoke Stainless Steel, Brown Leather, Green Camo Grosgrain and Gold/Purple options.

There are also silicone, leather and stainless steel replacement bands being offered ranging from $29 to $49 (approx Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500). There’s no news as to when the range will be launched in international markets.

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Specifications

The Gen 6 smartwatches by Fossil feature 1.28-inch (416×416 pixels) Color AMOLED touchscreen display with 326ppi. They are available in two dial sizes including 42mm and 44mm. Further, the smartwatches are powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform.

The new chipset claims to offer 30 percent increased performance over the Fossil Gen 5. There’s faster app loading and lower power consumption. Further, 1GB RAM and 8GB of in-built storage.

For health related features, you get an integrated SpO2 sensor and also heart rate monitoring. In addition, there’s built-in wellness apps that can track your activity and monitor your progress. The Watch will sync with your smartphone over Bluetooth 5.0. You can even make calls with the watch as it has a speakerphone and a mic as well.

The watch should last a day in extended mode and can charge up to 80 percent in over 30 minutes. The Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch is 3ATM rated. Additional features include social watch faces, smartphone notifications, calendar alerts, and more. Other connectivity options include GPS, NFC SE, and Wi-Fi support.