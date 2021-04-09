Advertisement

Fossil allows shopping through WhatsApp Chatbot, to begin same-day home delivery of products

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 09, 2021 3:00 pm

Latest News

Fossil is now enabling online shopping of its products through WhatsApp Chatbot and will also provide same-day delivery of products
FOSSIL has announced its new M-commerce initiatives to provide its customers with an array of collaborative and convenient shop from home options via mobile phones. In line with the changing times, Fossil is changing how people would shop for its products. 

 

Using the new ‘Fossil WhatsApp Chabot’ tool, the customers can now immerse themselves in the retail store experience from the comfort of their homes. Fossil is allowing its customers to make a purchase directly via WhatsApp. By opting for the ‘Browse Catalogue’ option, the customers can browse through Fossil’s entire range of products from the nearest retail store – watches, bags & wallets, and jewelry. Post selection, the customers can easily pay online and schedule a home delivery or a self-pick up at the store, as convenient. Additionally, the customers can opt to reserve the products for up to 48 hours without any additional costs. 

As the brand continues to expand its presence in the country through its chain of partner channels, the products are ready to be delivered at the customers’ doorstep. The Fossil team assists the customers throughout the purchasing process via WhatsApp chat, a video or an audio call followed by scheduling an expedite delivery. The products reach the customers on the day of the purchase, by Dunzo/ Swiggy while ensuring all round safety. This feature is applicable only within the same city. 

 

Now, with the help of the chatbot, one can schedule a visit to the nearest Fossil store. In line with the social distancing norms, a maximum of three customer groups are permitted in the store, at a time. Each customer is provided with a time slot of 30 minutes to ensure a personalized and safe experience. 

 

One can shop via a video call and can also review the catalogue from one's home, finalize a list of products and book a home appointment with the help of the chatbot in a few easy steps. The Fossil team arrives at the provided address with all the selected options while taking the necessary safety precautions. 

