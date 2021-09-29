FLiX launches Blaze Lite 100 & Blaze Lite 110 neckbands, price starts at Rs 1399

FLiX powered by Beetel has launched a new range of wireless neckbands in India. This marks the entry of the Blaze Lite series in India. The first in the Blaze Lite series is FLix Blaze Lite 100, available in colour Black and priced at Rs 1499. Blaze Lite 110 is available in the colour red and priced at Rs 1399.

The new range of neckbands is available at all leading retail outlets in India.

Designed for long hours of use, the neckbands come with a lightweight design, True bass and long battery life.

FLiX Blaze Lite 100

This neckband features a sporty look with 10mm drivers for an HD Sound experience. In addition, the product comes with a long battery life of up to 7 hours. With a 110 mAh battery, the neckband offers a swift 1.5-hour charging time. It also comes with a stylish and snug-fit design for long hours of use.

Additionally, the neckband offers voice control via Google Assistant and Siri. It offers dual pairing and an actual Hassle-free experience. The metallic look extends the spirit of fashion-conscious GenX.

On the other hand, FLiX Blaze Lite 110 neckband sports a secure fit, light on collar design for everyday use. Its 14.2mm Large drivers produce high-detail sound giving the user the ultimate musical experience. The advanced neckband comes with a playtime of up to 7 hours and can be recharged in about 2-hours’ time.

The ergonomically designed Blaze lite neckbands feature magnetic ear tips that keep the earphone together when not in use. Both the neckbands offer the best connectivity, features Bluetooth Version 5.0, and enable a transmission range from up to 10m in a barrier-free area.