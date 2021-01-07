Flix by Beetel launches Tripper Bluetooth speaker for Rs 4199

The Flix by Beetel Tripper speaker can be paired for up to a distance of 20 feet.

Flix by Beetel, a Make in India smart accessories brand, has forayed into the audio segment with its first Bluetooth speaker ‘Tripper’. The speaker is priced at Rs 4,199 and available on Amazon.in apart from offline stores.

The true 360-degree speaker comes with side radiators for deeper and unmatched bass, that provides a uniform and complete surround sound experience. Its 31W output gives powerful stereo sound by incorporating 3 speakers in 1 having 8WX2 + 15WX1 powerful driver set up, including the large bass radiators, amounting to 31W loud Output.

Its TWS feature allows it to pair devices including speakers wirelessly. Its IPX7 water-resistant design, covers the spill at the table or the accidental drop in the water. The speaker’s exterior resists dents, cracks and scratches.

The speaker can be paired for up to a distance of 20 feet. With 2200mAh battery, the speaker supports uninterrupted up to 12-hour playtime. It also offers various connectivity options - Bluetooth, and AUX. The speaker comes with easy access integrated controls, for ease of use.

Commenting on the launch, Akshay Ahuja, Category Leader – Consumer Electronics & Personal Computing, Amazon India. said, “In a very short span of time, Flix has built a credible following in the country and we’re excited to bring their products for customers on Amazon.in. With this launch, we continue to build a strong portfolio in the audio category providing customers with vast selection, unmatched value, fast, safe & reliable delivery and a great shopping experience.

The Flix family of products in the audio range includes Neckbands, Headphones, Earphones and Portable speakers. In next few weeks, Flix also plans to add Wearables to its growing product portfolio.