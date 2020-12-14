Flix by Beetel launches its range of Wall Chargers and USB cables in India

The Flix 2.1 wall charger supports Dual device charging with which users can charge 2 devices simultaneously.

Flix by Beetel has launched its "Make in India" Wall charger & USB cables in the Indian markets. The wall charger is priced at Rs 449 and is available in both black and white colours.

USB cables are priced at Rs 149 onwards. The products are available on Amazon along with retail stores and leading retail chains such as Sangeeta in India.

The Flix 2.1 wall charger supports Dual device charging with which users can charge 2 devices simultaneously. The charger is equipped with upgraded Smart IC technology and the 5V/2.1A ultra-fast charging ensures that devices are charged at lightning speed.

The Wall charger is equipped with a multifaceted protection system reducing the risk of overheating, overcurrent and short circuiting. With 1m long cable, the BIS certified charger is backed by first warranty of 400 days.

The USB cables are optimized to deliver 2.0A rapid charging and is available in multiple variations/configurations – Micro USB Cable, USB – Type C Cable, iPh Cable, and the 3-in-1 Cables to meet all consumer requirements.

The USB cable with toughened joints offers 10,000+ bend long-lasting life span. Designed for a tangle-free usage, the long and sturdy cable comes in PVC, TPE, and Nylon braided finish. It comes with 200 days warranty.

The company is looking to expand its product offerings and will be adding a complete range of audio products which includes - speakers, TWS and headphones by mid of December 2020.

Puneet Gupta, Business Head – Flix India said: “With the industry's first 400 days warranty on our Made in India products, we are here to set new benchmarks in quality and design”.